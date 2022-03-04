GRTV News - Rumour: There will be a Nintendo Direct next week

It's said to be focussed solely on new games coming in the first half of 2024.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about something that is most likely, if there's any truth to it, going to be happening next week. Because following the State of Play last week, and technically the State of Play last night or early this morning as well that was related to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and also the Xbox Developer Direct that happened at the end of January, it looks like we're gearing up for Nintendo's turn at the table, should we say. Because there's a rumour going around that there will be a Nintendo Direct next week. Now the interesting thing about this rumour is that it seems to be only looking at products that are going to be coming out in the first half of 2024, meaning it's not going to be relating to the Switch 2 or the Super Nintendo Switch as I think we're all hoping it will be called. But no, it's going to be talking about, you know, Princess Peach Showtime and all those good stuff. But with that being the case, let's dive on in and take a look at the new piece and talk a little bit more about it afterwards."
"So rumour, there will be a Nintendo Direct next week. Nintendo is expected to present new products for the first half of 2024 and nothing else. Earlier today we reported the Nintendo Switch closed 2023 globally with almost 140 million units sold and will be Nintendo's core business for 2024. While there aren't too many dates on Nintendo's release calendar right now, there are a few releases that the company wants to remind the public are out there and deserve attention. According to Universe Nintendo, the big N will hold its traditional February Nintendo Direct next week between February 12th and 15th. The digital event will focus on showing more gameplay and content from releases already confirmed for the first half of the year, such as Princess Peach Showtime. While it's currently unknown if this will be a mini event, we'll be on the lookout for when Nintendo reveals the exact date, time and content."
"Now it should be said here, there's a couple of things to pick apart. A, when you hear that Nintendo is focused on the Switch as its main sort of business for 2024, it doesn't mean that we're not going to see a Switch sequel or a successor this year. But as we've seen in previous iterations of when console generations change, which granted we're, you know, the Switch is kind of behind in the console generation anyway, but when you get these massive console upgrades, people don't instantly flock to them. Like Nintendo isn't expecting to have 140 million Super Nintendo Switches or whatever out in the hands of fans by the end of the year. Like that's not going to happen. They'd be lucky if they get 10 million by the end of the year. So what we'll probably see is, yes, there will be a Switch successor most likely by the end of the year. We've heard many reports and rumours about that suggesting that would be the case and current industry and trends and data trends will suggest that's going to be the case as well. But that will probably also see is that a bunch of new Nintendo Switch games will be coming out for a while as well. You know, just because there's a new console coming out doesn't mean they're not going to release new games on a new platform, on the current platform. They did it before with things like the Wii to the Wii U, right? And the Wii U to the Switch. It's easy to forget, but Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild was also a Wii U game, despite the fact that many associate it as a Nintendo Switch title. So I think we'll see a bit of crossover there. So just because it says that the company is focused on Nintendo Switch as its main business for 2024 doesn't mean there's going to be anything else as well. I think we know that pretty much for a fact at this point. As for the first half of 2024, yeah, Nintendo has a variety of things. The interesting thing about this Direct is if it does take place next week, it's going to be practically on par with when Mario vs. Donkey Kong releases. So we might, maybe there'll be a launch trailer shown for that, but I don't expect to see that particularly focused on. Instead, yes, Princess Peach Showtime, which is the big March release, that's going to be something there. There's a variety of other things that are coming out later this year that we don't have exact firm dates for. For example, the Luigi's Mansion 2 HD remake."
"I can never remember the full name of the title because some people refer to it as Luigi's Mansion 2 Dark Moon, some refer to it as Luigi's Mansion 2 HD. Either way, I'd expect to hear more about that as well, if it's still slated to debut in sort of the first half of 2024 or sort of summer 2024. But there'll also be additional things as well. So, you know, stay tuned for more from that. It's about time as well that Nintendo starts laying out its plans for the summer and maybe a little bit after that as well. So maybe there'll be some sneaky surprise announcements as well. But one thing is for certain, judging by this rumour, don't expect to see the Nintendo Switch 2 revealed at this event. Usually, Nintendo likes to hold separate events for hardware, which then we'll get to learn more about whatever that console will be. But yeah, as we know more about this, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated. Until then, we'll see you all on tomorrow's GRTV News, where we'll be talking about no doubt something equally as interesting. Take care, everyone."
