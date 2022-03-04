GRTV News - Tencent looking to make a mobile version of Elden Ring

Do you want to see Elden Ring come to mobile devices?
"So if you like gaming previews, reviews and more, be sure to check out what we've got.But with enough of me blabbering, let's get today's news story out of the way.And it's a pretty exciting one if you're a mobile gamer I guess, as it seems that Tencent, the Chinese company you might be familiar with from them buying up a lot of studios and a lot of majorities in studios a couple of years back, really that's when they were making more headline news, but they're looking to make a mobile version of Elden Ring by the looks of things and they might have already been started, they might have already got started in 2022 after they acquired 16% of Elden Ring's developer from software and the licensing rights to the game."
"Now this sounds pretty impressive, can mobile phones run Elden Ring is a sort of big question that you might be thinking, but I would say this is a slight caveat to this guys as it seems that it's not going to be Elden Ring on phones in the same way that like Death Stranding came to phones for example, it's going to be a free to play version of Elden Ring with hefty microtransactions similar to something like Genshin Impact which is made by Tencent's rival in China, MiHoYo."
"So yeah, it's not going to be the sort of amazing experience that we all had back in 2022 but on your mobile phone screen, this is something that in fairness could be possible in the near future considering that the iPhone 15 can run Resident Evil 4 and Death Stranding for example."
"However, that's not going to be the case right now, it seems that Tencent, if this thing even gets going, there was, as I say, a prototype meant to be developed in 2022 but progress has just been really slow, Tencent is desperate for a hit but I don't think that they're going to find it with a mobile version of Elden Ring, at least in this state."
"You buy Elden Ring because you get everything in the box, you get hundreds of hours of content, everything unlocked to you straight away.If you have to like wander through Limgrave for example and you can only face the tree sentinel unless you're willing to spend £5 to unlock the rest of the area or something like that, people are just going to switch off right away because something like Elden Ring, you buy it for the difficulty and you also buy it for the fact that it's just there, it's all there for however long you want to spend on it, whereas if that sort of gets taken away, that key premium experience becomes a free to play one, I don't see people buying it, I don't see people liking that at all."
"If you want to make a gacha, lottery, microtransaction game from software, about the furthest things from that to a lot of gamers and people really, really value their single player focus and their ability to create games that are a pretty good bargain if you think about it.How much do you have to spend on a live service title to get the same amount of hours of content that you would have to spend on a single player RPG like FromSoftware's Elden Ring, even the Dark Souls games if you're just willing to put the time in to get good as the kids say, but would you be interested in a mobile version of Elden Ring, would you want it to be free to play like something like Genshin Impact or do you want it to be something more premium as we've seen on Death Stranding and Resident Evil 4's mobile versions, let me know as always and I'll see you in tomorrow's news video, but until then, buh-bye guys."