Satechi UBC-C Multiport for Chromebook (Quick Look) - Maximise Your Workspace

This multiport adapter is designed to maximise the efficiency of your workspace, all while being fundamentally built for Chromebooks.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Now, MacBooks and particularly MacBook Pros have plenty of ports, meaning that the market for the dongle has probably collapsed a little bit, but for a lot of people who purchase Chromebooks, mostly because they want to save a buck and they perhaps enjoy Chrome OS, well those laptops can still lack a lot of the essential ports that you'll need in order to stay competitive and productive in a range of different situations, which is why there's still a lot of companies out there that manufacture Chromebook docks. One of those are Satechi, you probably know them as a brand that mainly produces stuff for Macs or for Apple products in general, but they also accommodate Chromebooks and that is exactly what this is. This is called the multi-port for Chromebook and it just adds a range of essential ports to whatever Chromebook it is that you have."
"So, let's go through them. For one, you have a USB Type-C with power delivery, meaning it's a USB-C PD port. It delivers up to 96 watts of power, meaning that it'll probably allow more than is adequate from your own Chromebook charger through this port, meaning that if you, for instance, only have one USB Type-C port to spare, everything can go through this multi-port dock, which is great. It also means that you can charge from there if that's what you want. Beside it, you have a 4K HDMI port. I believe this is a 2.0 port because it is described as a 4K 60Hz port, not a 4K 120Hz as would be the case with the HDMI 2.1, but that would be kind of overkill for a Chromebook to go up to 8K theoretically, so a 2.0 is probably best. Then you have an RJ45 Ethernet port, which is a gigabit port, which is great, and over on the other side, we have two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, which runs you up to 5 gigabits per second. Now, this is, I would say, surprisingly expensive. You can feel the weight of these things usually with Satechi products because usually they're in aluminum or metal enclosures and they're kind of finely milled and manufactured, but this, I don't know, is very plasticky. This is shiny plastic made to look like metal, but they're not fooling anyone. Even the Satechi logo seems cheaper than usual, so that is kind of surprising, and furthermore, it's not really cheap. I found it on the main store that Satechi, one of their main distributors, is sending, a store called Lifestyle, and there it's 899 Swedish kronor, which would translate to, let's say, around $120."
"Now, there may be central price differences comparing several markets, which is why it's not always a useful analogy to make, but it is very expensive, particularly compared to some of Satechi's products that they've made for Apple products, where it's just more nice, it's more premium. One could argue that this is to save weight, and it is incredibly light. I mean, I'm pretty sure that this cable weighs more than the enclosure itself, which holds all of the ports and the connectors on this little board here, but still, if you're looking for something light that gives you all of that extra functionality for your Chromebook, well, this is probably a fine choice, but I'd argue that you probably could find a better deal than this. Thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one."