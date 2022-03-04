GRTV News - Xbox set to confirm PlayStation versions of games next week

A business event is being set up for next week.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we're going to be picking up on what we were talking about yesterday morning in regard to the whole Xbox changing its release strategy, releasing potentially should we say rumoured to be releasing games on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, other platforms, well ever since that rumour started doing their rounds the Xbox family should we say, you know that community base has been in a frenzy, they're really not happy about this decision to shed the exclusivity of many of their exclusive titles and well it's led to a little bit of a response from some of the Xbox executives talking about, well should we say mentioning when they're going to be talking about this in a more transparent nature, so that's what we'll be talking about today because there's some quite interesting developments in regard to it."
"Xbox set to confirm PlayStation versions of games next week, Phil Spencer all but confirms games from Xbox Game Studios are going multi-platform.The rumours started with Hi-Fi Rush but the list of Xbox Game Studios games allegedly making their way to PlayStation, in some cases Nintendo Switch, have been growing with Sea of Thieves, Starfield, Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, the yet to be announced Gears of War remasters and quite a few other titles lately. These reports have become more credible by the day and the fact that Microsoft has refused to talk about them has made many fans quite upset, I think it's safe to say they'll explode next week. Phil Spencer, basically the head of Xbox, well he is known as the head of Microsoft Gaming, which I guess is more than Xbox these days, confirms Microsoft will have what he calls a business update event sometime next week and this will include information about the new rumoured multi-platform strategy for Xbox Game Studios titles and Xbox's future in general. Then why does this article have some of what you might call a misleading headline? Let me ask you this, why wouldn't Spencer outright deny these rumours straight away if they were false? After all they seem to infuriate console warriors and make regular Xbox players nervous. Even shareholders have some obvious questions about these rumours, so not addressing the claims right away but all but confirms that at least some Xbox Game Studios games will be making their way to PlayStation and Nintendo consoles in the future. We'll probably learn more about how long Xbox has timed exclusivity, if any, why it shouldn't matter for those who own Xbox consoles and other details next week. And this is a statement from Phil Spencer, we're listening and we hear you, we've been planning a business update event for next week where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox, stay tuned. Now this statement and this development has led to a bit of a an uproar from the Xbox community to the point where a lot of Xbox specific creators and influences and community figures, they're all exploring the option of jumping ship."
"People are looking at this as like the great big downfall of Xbox and the thing is is that it won't be that. I know people are worried about it but even if Xbox games do come to other platforms, Xbox is still going to have consoles that you can play on and it's still going to have that that sort of sector of its business because it makes them a lot of money. Even if the console sales don't stack up to PlayStation and to Switch, Xbox's business is more than just selling consoles these days, it's selling Game Pass subscriptions and Xbox has two major Game Pass subscriptions right now, it has the PC version, the PC Game Pass and it has Xbox Game Pass and both of them draw on Xbox a huge amount of money. So just because Xbox is potentially looking at ways to explore and build out its business beyond just the console, just its own console family, doesn't mean that it's going to be sacking up other parts of its business anytime soon. If Xbox does potentially, if we say stop making consoles, it's not going to be a decision that they're not going to be making consoles because they don't intend to, you know, they're moving past that segment of their business. It's more because the industry is going to change and we're going to see consoles fade out. Eventually that will happen, especially with the way that cloud streaming technology and whatnot is expanding day by day. So I think that people are very, people are overreacting to this stuff significantly. Again, as Ari puts in the news piece there at the bottom, he says, you know, we'll probably know more about Xbox's timed exclusivity, if any. Now I would assume that certain games are going to be coming to other consoles fairly soon, like for example, Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, they both really fit it, but I couldn't, I don't think we're going to see Starfield come into PlayStation right away. I don't think Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is going to launch on PlayStation unless there's still an agreement between Bethesda and Sony or something from the former years."
"But again, we'll know about this all in further detail next week. I think that people overreact to this, but the overreactions to this are unfounded. Xbox need to do something to reinvigorate their business and to continue growing because, well, they're struggling in regard to competing with Sony and Nintendo and this could be a good way to do that. But again, we'll know more next week and no doubt we'll be talking about this for the coming weeks anyway."
"It's a big story, it's a developing story and there'll be plenty more to talk about. So yeah, until then, thank you for watching today's episode of GeoTV News. We'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week. So until then, enjoy your Tuesday and we'll see you on the other side.Take care, everyone."