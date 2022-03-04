GRTV News - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has won a Grammy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is officially a Grammy winner. Do you think the award was deserved?
"Hello everyone, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual taking through the afternoons latest and greatest in tech, gaming gear, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we've always got it here on GRTV News and we've also got it in the wider Gamereactor network, so if you like gaming and movie reviews, previews and more, be sure to check it out wherever you get your Gamereactor from. But with enough of me babbling, let's get into today's story and it is about sort of, well, I guess it's a bit of a crossover really, a story of love between music and gaming as the Gaming Grammy, I guess we're going to call it, has been decided and it is Star Wars Jedi Survivor who takes home the Grammy for the Best Score Soundtrack for Interactive Media, basically Video Game Soundtrack Award in our layman's terms. But yeah, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, a game from earlier last year, has taken home the award. Now, it's sort of a bit of a new thing with this for the Grammys, last year we saw Assassin's Creed Valhalla take home the same award and you might think, well that's strange considering Assassin's Creed Valhalla came out in 2021, however, or 2020, I can't remember, either way it was a bit weird for the 2023 Grammys to have it but it was because of the expansion that came out afterwards. The nominees for the Best Score Soundtrack for Interactive Media were Star Wars Jedi Survivor, God of War Ragnarok, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Hogwarts Legacy and Stray Gods. Now, only a couple of those games didn't actually come out in 2023, they came out in late 2022 but I think with the way that the Grammys works, it accepts those games as well. So, next year we'll probably see Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 getting nominated, for example. Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a pretty good game with a pretty good soundtrack, I mean you'd expect that with Star Wars, right? But I do think the Grammys is still definitely getting to grips with how to judge a video game soundtrack."
"I wouldn't sort of hold it to the same esteem as even something like the Game Awards, which personally I don't hold to very high esteem anyway, but that's just my opinion. Hopefully maybe this will make the sting of Star Wars Jedi Survivor winning no Game Awards feel a little better, but it is an achievement nonetheless. I mean the Grammys are very, very widely recognised and it's sort of like video games even getting sort of a nod from the Grammys is quite a big deal and it shows how much the industry's sort of grown over the years and how much it's become more accepted by mainstream outlets and mainstream sort of award ceremonies as well. You know, it's the same stage where Taylor Swift made history last night where Jay-Z stood up and talked about how Beyonce should get more major awards and things like that, you know. It's a pretty big format and while the Video Game Award or the score for a soundtrack for interactive media might not be a major highlight of it, it's still important I think that we recognise this stuff when it comes up. It'd be nice, I mean we've obviously got the gaming BAFTAs coming up later this year, but you know maybe in time we'll see some more prestigious award ceremonies take a page out of the Grammys book and have something dedicated to video games because I think we've got to a point with video games now where they are just, or should be seen as an art form like movies and music. They certainly make enough money to be considered similar to that, but what do you think? Do you think we should have more gaming big award ceremonies take a category for video games? Do you think gaming award ceremonies should just be bigger? Let me know what you think and as always, I'll be seeing you in tomorrow's GRTV News. Bye bye guys."