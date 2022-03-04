dbramante1928 Risskov (Quick Look) - Perfect for Changing Needs

This iPad case is made to be multi-functional by featuring a tri-fold design and a dual-standing system.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look. If you go to Apple's own website and you want to buy a cover for your iPad mini 6, the latest iPad mini, it's rumored to be refreshed this year but we don't know that for sure yet, well then they'll sell you a tri-fold cover which essentially kind of slaps on magnetically to the back and then you have this three-piece magnetic front cover which basically just covers the front screen and therefore protects it from scratches and stuff when you put it in your bag. Well, as you probably know, Apple is very good at finding the sweet spot between providing coverage for your precious consumer electronics and also not adding too much bulk. If you want to add a little more bulk and a little more class, well then you could go for something like this. The reason I have this is because I use an iPad mini 6 every single day. It just fits my everyday carry very well to have an iPad, which is bigger than my iPhone, but that doesn't drag in my bag and doesn't weigh too much. This is the perfect size, I think, for iPadOS and again, I use it vigorously for a number of different things. So, DiBermente 1928, which is a brand that we've collaborated for a little while and we like them because for one, their products are 100% CO2 neutral, which I like and it's made by economically and ecologically sourced, handcrafted full grain leather, which is great. Now, that's all by the by and they're also a pretty local company. The point is that they make stuff which I think is just a tad more classy than Apple's more coloury options, which aren't as functional as well. So, for one, it's still a tri-fold cover, meaning that it consists of these three different portions. That also means that it can be used in a variety of different ways. We'll get to that. The first thing is that it's just incredibly well made."
"For one, you get this plastic frame all around, which the iPad mini snaps into. There are cutouts for the lock button, which also serves as a fingerprint reader and there are extra button inserts on the volume rockers, which is great. And it overall just means that it's more secure if you happen to drop it because it can't fall out of the magnetic clasp, which Apple's own tri-fold cover would keep it in. And then, obviously, beyond the plastic frame, you have the leather. Now, the leather, the one annoying thing about these things, and that counts for Apple's as well, is that when you're just using it normally, you'd have to bend it around and have it sit here, where there is no magnets to hold it in place, meaning that you're kind of either walking around with this little flap or you're holding it like this and it's inherently less comfortable and more goofy. But the point of the tri-fold cover is instead to fold these three things so that you can use it more ergonomically."
"That might be if you're watching something, then you would use it like this, or if you want it at a different angle, for instance, when you're using a pen, you would want it like this. Those are the two main modes that a tri-fold cover would hold your iPad in.And it's incredibly useful and makes the tablet more versatile in general. Also, the one thing that I do like is that they have this soft interior lining on these covers, which basically means that I know that I just said that it feels goofy, and I really do think it does, but it does eliminate some of that goofiness when this area is nice. It has a nice feeling for your hands to touch. So again, this is called the Ryskov or Rysko in Danish, and I really do think that particularly for the price that Bromante is asking, which is, I think, akin to like $50, $60 thereabouts, it is really good value and something which offers a classy alternative to Apple's own tri-fold cover. So please consider it if you're purchasing a cover for your iPad mini. I also do believe that these come for the variety of different iPads out there on the market, meaning the latest Air, the latest Pro, and even the standard iPad. So thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one."