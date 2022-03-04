AOC 16G3 (Quick Look) - Full HD Portable Gaming

This portable gaming monitor comes in at 15.6-inches in size, and operates at up to a 144Hz refresh rate.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look. Now, we've seen for a little while companies try to put out these really thin, really portable, semi-small screens for a variety of different purposes.For instance, Asus has really pioneered this field with their Zen screens. Now, the use case for these are purposely broad and therefore can be a little vague if you try to think about it."
"Obviously, for a lot of gaming devices that you have, like a Steam Deck or a Nintendo Switch or even just something like an analog pocket, the screen is built right in.Now, these screens are mainly made for, let's say, you're going to a summer cottage, summer home, a friend's house, whatever the case might be, where you're carrying something which you want to game on or you want to use, but there is no built-in screen.And so, you need something that you can have in, say, a backpack or something like that. And, while the Zen screens have been good, they have really focused and honed in on resolution and color accuracy and brightness, which traditionally are aspects that the gaming experience are focused on, but not solely."
"So, that is why AOC put out this. This is called the 16G3, and it is essentially a screen for gaming on the go. Now, this might be if you have a small desktop computer or you want to, for instance, use your Steam Deck with a larger display.There's a bunch of different use cases, particularly for the enthusiasts that wants to game at very different scenarios. I'm sure you know already whether or not you're the target audience or not, but what we're interested in, obviously, is not whether or not this deserves to exist, because there obviously will be some people out there that are looking at this and thinking, yes, that's exactly what I need."
"What we're mostly interested in is how well it does at what it sets out to do, which is to be a portable, gaming-oriented display.So, first and foremost, it is incredibly light. I mean, I would say that this is probably not a kilogram. I don't have the exact weight metric in front of me, but it is incredibly light, like iPad Pro 12.9-inch heavy-like, meaning that you could very easily slot this into a backpack and probably not feel it too much on your shoulders.And this is still a 15.6-inch IPS display, meaning that there's plenty of space here. Most gaming laptops are this screen size, so that is perfectly doable all on its own."
"Apart from that, I actually think it looks kind of neat as well. This sort of matrix dot design language here on the back is obviously gamery, and so is the flared red that it uses all around the edge, but I don't think it's necessarily distractingly so.I mean, there's no flaming dragons or burning skulls or anything that is just incredibly tacky. I mean, it uses a bright red and it has this matrix on, but it could very well be something that is used professionally more so than for gaming.But it is a gaming display, and you can see that in the specifications on the screen as well. So again, this is a 144 hertz full HD, meaning 1080p, FreeSync compatible display, meaning that it sacrifices resolution in order to give you a higher frame rate and consistent frames as well through AMD's FreeSync protocol."
"It has a four millisecond response time, which is going to be perhaps the deal breaker for some of those people that want to run more competitive games at higher frame rates, and it taps out at about 250 nits, which also might be a bit on the low side depending on where you fall.But it does have WLED background lighting and some other cool features as well. For one, look at these holes here on the back. That is VESA holes, meaning that this is VESA compatible. That means that it will probably fit on most VESA mounts for like, let's say that you perhaps have a big monitor at home and you want a small monitor for some extra stuff."
"Well, that will fit right on there on the wall, meaning that it's very maniputable sitting on an arm or something like that. And it also comes with built-in speakers. You can see the grills here on the side, which is perfectly fine. It supports USB Type-C and micro HDMI, so there's a bunch of different sort of connection options as well, which I think is really, really cool.And so I'm guessing that there's probably a lot of different use case options here for people out there. Whether or not it lives up to that promise is something that we'll have to examine in a full review, which will be coming out very soon. Thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one."