GRTV News - Rumour: Starfield and Indiana Jones are coming to PlayStation 5

Xbox seems to be on the verge of massively adjusting its release strategy.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. It's a new week and we're going to be kicking things off by talking about the latest of a certain rumour that's been doing the rounds. It relates to Xbox and Playstation and Nintendo and pretty much every other platform that you can imagine because the latest rumour talks about Xbox and it's plans to potentially massively adjust its release strategy. So instead of releasing its first party titles solely on Xbox and PC, it's looking to also bring them to other platforms too. Now again this is a rumour, it's getting a lot of traction, so while it's not necessarily been confirmed, there does seem to be a fair bit of truth to this. So let's dive on in and take a look at it."
"Rumour, Starfield and Indiana Jones are coming to Playstation 5. It seems like we can expect a major change in strategy from Microsoft. For a couple of months there have been several indications that Microsoft is about to really shake up its strategy for Xbox going forward.This includes insiders claiming that Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves would be coming for Playstation 5 and or Switch, but also Xbox CFO Tim Stewart who said back in November that we should expect Microsoft games on every screen that can play games. At the time it did seem that that related to cloud gaming but it seems like it's got deeper connotations to it. Well it seems like they mean business, several insiders now claim that we can expect Microsoft to really make an effort with its multi-platform releases and the user Idle Sloth says in a now revoked X post, we can expect the X team to communicate the strategy going forward in late February slash early March. Some of the titles expected to be part of this is Starfield which was released back in September but also Bethesda's upcoming games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and the next id Software title widely believed to be a new Doom. If this means every game will be multi-platform from now on or if it is a selection of some other kind a plan remains to be seen but there is usually no smoke without fire and there have been a whole lot of smoke lately. We're also interested to see how Xbox consoles and Game Pass fit into all of this as Game Pass probably won't be allowed on either Playstation 5 or Switch."
"Yeah so it's quite interesting this. I would assume that if this is going to be the case we're not going to see or maybe they're going to treat it similarly to what Playstation does with Playstation and PC games where usually new first party titles come to Playstation and then they move to PC after a short while. With Xbox it wouldn't surprise me if they do something similar with Playstation in that these games they launch on Xbox and maybe PC as well and then in time they come to PS4 or PS5."
"There are certain rumours going around in regards to this as well but for Starfield for example it doesn't necessarily mean the games are going to be coming to Playstation right away. There are some rumours that say it's going to be looking to arrive after the first expansion for the game debuts which we don't have a date on that or actual confirmation about that or anything like that but it's widely rumoured that Starfield is going to be expanding with some content most likely later this year or maybe early 2025. The rumours are also suggesting that Starfield won't be coming to Playstation until after that expansion so it could be quite a while out. As for Sea of Thieves which was one of the rumoured ones as well as Hi-Fi Rush those ones are more likely to make their debut elsewhere. Sea of Thieves is into it's 7th year or something at this point it's been going for ages and Hi-Fi Rush was a shadow drop that did very well. But I would assume that the big first party titles like a New Doom, like Indiana Jones, like Starfield, like some of the things that they've got planned later this year I would assume that they will eventually come to Playstation, maybe Switch if the console can handle it or the Switch successor. But I would assume that it's not going to be something entertaining but either way the rumours are all suggesting that we're going to hear more about this from the Xbox team in sort of spring this year so it shouldn't be too long until we get firm answers in regards to this but I do think this is something we're going to be seeing because Xbox knows that they lost the console race and the console fight years ago. They can't keep up with Playstation or Nintendo in regards to shifting hardware so why not bring your games to those platforms and just look to take advantage of them. Seems like a pretty good plan and strategy to me but yeah as we know more about it we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated and otherwise we'll be back tomorrow for the next GRTV News of the Week so enjoy the rest of your Monday and we'll see you all on the other side. Take care everyone."