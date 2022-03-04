GRTV News - Persona 3 Reload makes the best launch in the series on Steam

Persona 3 Reload has only been out for a day, but it's already a hit on Steam.
"Hello, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, happy Friday everyone, my hair's an absolute mess as usual, but it is the end of the working week, if it's not that quite yet for you, I hope you get there soon my friend, but anyway we're taking you through the latest and greatest in tech, gaming gear, entertainment, as always, there's always more on the site, so if you like gaming news, reviews, all that good stuff and more, be sure to check it out at Gamereactor wherever you get your Gamereactor from, but today's GRTV News is about Persona, specifically the new one that has launched today, Persona 3 Reload, it is a remake, remaster, a bit of both I think, not really played the game myself, but in any case, it seems to be very popular, especially on Steam, it is breaking franchise records, which is doubly impressive considering that Persona 5 Royal was also incredibly popular on Steam as well when it launched, as reported today, we're looking over at SteamDB, which is usually the best place to gain data on Steam, it's just a great website for you to use if you like looking at Steam data, and it seems that we're already hitting 42,000 players, now I know that that might not sound like a lot when you remember that Powerworld is reaching 2 million concurrent players at whatever time and Starfield had 200,000 or whatever, but Persona is quite a small franchise, especially in the West, now it's still got a lot of popularity, there's still a lot of people that love it, and considering as well that most people are probably going to be picking up this game on console rather than PC, I'd say this is pretty impressive, Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is another one of those games that comes from a franchise that has sort of only recently seen it's popularity really boom in the West, and yet it managed to draw 46,000 concurrent players within it's first day, so maybe Persona 3 can beat that by the end of the day, it's still really really impressive stuff, and it's indicative again of these Japanese franchises having a lot of ground now in the West, I think Persona Infinite is something that I've personally not really been into that much, it's one of those where I thought about picking up Persona 5, and then a friend told me that I would need at least 100 hours to beat it, and sometimes you just can't find the time with those, but for the people that love it, they really really engage with it, and I think there's a lot of people who are also going to dive in to the franchise maybe for the first time with Persona 3 Reload, because the original game came out in 2006, it's 18 years old, so for a lot of people it's pretty fresh, there's probably a lot of people that are playing it that weren't even born when the game first released, which is going to make you feel old on this Friday, I'm very sorry if it does, or it might make you feel young because you might even be one of those people. In any case, we loved Persona 3 in our review, we thought it was great, and it seems like a lot of people are sharing that sentiment, which is nice, it's always good to see gaming franchises be picked up, it means more games can be made, it means more sales can be done, and while we don't often celebrate profits and things like that here at Game Reactor, we do celebrate people getting jobs, especially in the wider industry dealing with a lot of layoffs at the minute, successes like this mean that at least people will hopefully be able to cling on to their jobs, which is a bit of a win nowadays when we'd taken it for granted before. In any case, have you played Persona 3 Reload yet? Are you going to pick it up after seeing the success that it's seen on Steam? Let me know, and I'll see you on Monday for the next GRTV News guys, have a good one."