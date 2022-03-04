EPSON TW-6250 (Quick Look) - The Big Screen Experience

This 4K PRO-UHD projector displays visuals at a maximum of 2,800 lumens all while operating at a 35,000:1 contrast ratio.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.One of the reasons why I haven't really gotten into projectors, I know Kim is really keen on them, is that they tend to be, I think, advanced, expensive and require a lot of setting up and extra fiddling in order to work properly."
"Now Epson is really trying to get to the heart of the matter and eliminate some of those pain points from using a projector by offering up something which is just easier, not as expensive and not as advanced, at least not as advanced to set up and get to work properly.So this is the TW6250."
"It is a 4K projector with built-in Smart TV, built-in Wi-Fi and Android Smart TV with loudspeakers as well.So already there, a lot of those pain points have been eliminated.That basically means that you set it up, you utilize the HDMI 1 that has ARC out if you want to use a sound bar or a sound system at the back and then at least to some degree you are off to the races."
"It also has Smart 1.6x zoom, that's optical zoom with keystone correction in all directions.That basically means that getting the picture level and getting the viewing angles to work properly should be a pretty painless affair as well.So when you set it up, you have a 4K projector and that comes in at just under €1000 meaning that at least in some aspects it is markedly less expensive than a flagship TV nowadays where you would be paying at least around €2000 if not more."
"And remember that the good thing about a projector is that when you set it up and you get it to work properly, this can project up to a 500-inch image.That's compared to say the normal size for an LG flagship or a Samsung flagship would be around 65 inches, well go 500 if that's what you want."
"Now this produces around 2800 lumens.That should provide you with pretty strong contrast which does support HDR10 and HLG.That means that while obviously the picture that you get from a projector isn't going to necessarily offer you the same depth as from a regular old TV, we are getting really close to offering up something that is at least comparable and at lower cost."
"Now it's a 3LCD projection which is good.It offers up 10-bit color which is fantastic.But it also again is made to not be too fiddly over time.That means it has a built-in eco mode and when it finally does come time to switch out the bulb which should last around 7500 hours of use, well then it's less than €95 a pop."
"That means that you switch it once and you get an additional 7500 hours.That is really cool.If you're worried about input lag, I understand it is a notorious issue with projectors in general but Epson themselves claim that it is less than 20 milliseconds which does make it gaming compatible in most cases."
"I mean there's probably PC players out there that won't accept anything above like 2 milliseconds from their monitors.Well, it's something very different when you're gaming on a TV and particularly when the screen size becomes so large, well then less than 20 is actually for most people I'd wager more than decent enough."
"It also supports up to 240Hz refresh rate if you want to plug in a PC and run something which is above the regular 60Hz or 120Hz that regular TVs offer.I think that's pretty cool.The one thing is that it's a chonker, it's quite big and it's heavy as well but then again as with TVs, once you install then it's installed and it's ready to go and you won't have to worry about it."
"You also get a pretty cool little remote which I think works really well with the things that you'd need.Again, this utilizes Android TV so that means that YouTube, Netflix and particularly Google Play is front and center and that also means that the UI overlay that you use to switch between outputs and basically use streaming services, all that stuff is very familiar and Google Assistant is built right in."
"So then again, from a usability standpoint, these kinds of projectors have come really far and particularly for below €1000, that's really good.We'll be reviewing the TW-6250 in not too long so stay tuned for that.Thank you so much for watching."
"See you on the next one."