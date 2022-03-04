Razer Huntsman V3 Pro (Quick Look) - For the Pros

This keyboard is designed to be highly responsive, with supercharged optical switches, complete with adjustable actuation.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look. We quite like Razer keyboards in general and one of the specific series that Razer has up and running and has been able to run for a couple of years at least is the Huntsman series. Now Kim is a fairly big fan of the Huntsman series in general and with good reason, he's handed out a couple of big scores for it because he feels like that it is the top of the range of what Razer is able to achieve. There is no compromise, it's just optical switches in a really nice tight and sort of let's say thick board which weighs in and gives you a bunch of extra features that you perhaps didn't even know you needed and I think that's a good starting point for Razer in general because as soon as you go through their more budget-friendly options, you find that the compromises too often are too big in order for the price that Razer asks for it. So this is the Huntsman V3 Pro. It uses analog optical switches, the new Gen 2 version of those which is great, which offers 0.1 to 4mm travel which is by the way adjustable for each switch which is very nice. Now it has a bunch of additional features which makes it pro such as rapid trigger mode wherein the key is reset the second it's no longer active, accurately pressed and it doesn't matter if it's hit the actuation point or not, it's helped by these massive springs that are able to do that so that's really cool."
"There's obviously RGB LED arrays as well that indicate settings and helps you adjust on the fly through the keyboard shortcuts. There is a new type of wrist rest which is a very peculiar thing because as you can see it is a rest in the sense that it makes for a better angle from your wrists up to where you rest on the keyboard but there is no cushioning on it. It is essentially a piece of plastic with what feels like fake leather banded across it which is a very weird way to do it. It's leatherette so it's not true leather and it is magnetic which is obviously great. We'd like to see that. At some point in the past Razer went over to these plastic hinges which was a bad call but this is really cool. How much support does this actually grant you over long periods of use?That's really hard to say at this point in time. You also get these really nice multi-function dials and media control buttons which has these stepwise activations which feel great. You also get double shot PBT caps which is also awesome but how well it performs when we actually get down to the nitty gritty of it. How is the travel, the actuation, the tactile responsiveness of each and every key?How does it perform? That is very much up to a full test to reveal. It's 290 euros which is a lot."
"It's even a lot for a Razer Huntsman so we'll see whether or not it can live up to that pretty massive price hike. So stay tuned for more at Game Rancher. Bye!"