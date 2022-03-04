GRTV News - Sony is said to be working on a new portable console

A successor to the Vita seems to be in development, although it hasn't been fully greenlit just yet.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to the final episode of GRTV News this week. Today we're going to be talking about a rumour that's currently been doing the rounds. It's relating to Sony and Playstation and well it's not relating to anything other than a new handheld console that is supposedly in development. Now this is a very early rumour, we haven't heard anything official about this from Sony so you have to take all this information with a very big grain of salt should we say, but it does sort of suggest or it does sort of buy into the current industry trend and I'll talk a little bit about why that is the case in a moment. Until then though let's dive into the news piece and see what this is all about. Sony is said to be working on a new portable console, it's said to be around two years out and hasn't actually been greenlit for launch yet. After the colossal failure that was the Playstation Vita, nobody even in their wildest imaginations could see Sony attempting the portable market again, at least not with a standalone dedicated machine. But never say never and persistent rumours now point to something being in the works at Sony."
"The insider that Moore's Law is dead or mild claims that a new portable console is under development internally at Sony and that the device in question will have a custom AMD APU. He also mentions that the project is, quote unquote, currently in the high level design phase at least two years out and technically not greenlit for launch yet. According to information from developers consulted, the new handheld console will also have native backwards compatibility with Playstation 4 games. Would you be interested in a new portable from Sony? Before we move on, here's the thing from Mild here. There's also a rumour going around about a Playstation 5 Pro again but this is something we've been hearing about for years at this point so we're going to sort of pass on that. I think that bit's a little bit interesting, there was an Xbox Series Elite in development but that's since been cancelled. Ignore that, this is the interesting bit here that we're talking about for today."
"So custom AMD APU, currently in the high level design phase at least two years out and technically not greenlit for launch. Again, this is all from Mild, the insider. Developers I speak with state that it is plausible that the Vita 2 could utilise AT&C used to maintain native BWC with all PS4 digital titles and then for PS5 games a ProLite patch could be applied after a bit of work and testing from participating devs. Because of the PS5's variable clock speeds it's also plausible the GPU could run at 1.8GHz or slower too. To be clear, this wouldn't work for all games, it would require per-game testing in patches and some games would run at much lower resolutions. It has alternatively been suggested to me that the Vita 2 is in fact a PS6 family handheld meant to launch for the next generation PS6 as a weaker but portable alternative for the Japanese market. To be clear, what I can 100% confirm is that there is a new PlayStation handheld in early development and that AMD has already got on the contract for the PS6. The exact specs and details of the PS6 and Vita 2 are speculation by me."
"So the key thing to take here is A, it says it's at least 2 years out, right? But the key thing to take from that information is that it's supposedly said to launch around the same time as the PS6, right? So this is supposed to be working in that sort of upcoming generation of consoles which we've always sort of tentatively said anywhere between 2027 and 2028 for them because of the fact that the current gen came out in 2020 so there's usually about an 8 year gap between console generations. The interesting thing about this though to me, it doesn't necessarily signify a change in the handheld gaming space. What it signifies is the change which is developing in regard to how games are being offered up in general. In regard to things like cloud technology. Now we've seen lots of different companies get into these sort of handheld gaming PCs. Some of them are literally just sort of mini handheld gaming PC systems like the ROG Ami and the Steam Deck but other ones like the Logitech G Cloud are these pure cloud gaming systems. To me this is PlayStation's attempt to sort of get into that market. Again it's going to be a while out and because it's not going to be a handheld gaming PC it should be less complicated I would assume to fundamentally design because you don't need to have all the extra doodads that come with making a PC. It's just designed for playing video games and maybe a little bit of light entertainment."
"But again this is a while out. I think the Vita kind of got the short end of the stick anyway when it did go through its stages. I think a lot of people liked the Vita but I think that at the time people were sort of transitioning away from those handheld systems towards PCs and more physical sort of bigger consoles. So maybe this is the future but I would assume that the future is more so related to the cloud because then you can do all these really high and demanding rendering without needing to have something in your hands to do it for you or something in the room with you for you. You can just do it over the internet. But again at the same time the Nintendo Switch is one of the biggest console in the world currently. So you know and that's a pure gameplay system. So as you know more about this we're sure to keep you posted and updated. Sony are very very good at not telling anyone anything. There are there are leaks and rumors and like for example with the PlayStation 5 Pro but we still don't know if that console exists and we're expecting it to launch either later this year or sort of in 2025 to mark that sort of midway point of the current generation. So I wouldn't expect to hear anything official about this this rumored handheld portable system for a while if it ever does get greenlit. Again it hasn't been technically greenlit yet according to this rumor so it might get canned. There's a very real chance it might get canned before anything happens but if anything does happen we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated."