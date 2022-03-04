Zens 4-in-1 MagSafe + Watch Wireless Charging Station (Quick Look) - Perfect for the Apple Fanatic

This wireless charging station is perfect for anyone who is heavily ingrained in Apple's ecosystem.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look.If you follow the show regularly, you'll know that we really like what SENS make.That's Z E N S."
"They are an official branded partner for Apple products, meaning that it is what I think it's called officially made for MagSafe certification.That basically means that it's not just a Qi wireless charging pad with the dimensions of the MagSafe ring put on there."
"That means that they work with Apple in order to ensure that Apple's devices work flawlessly and well with SENS's products.So that means that you can basically trust them.They are incredibly authorized and official, and they also make great stuff which works seamlessly with the Apple devices that I have."
"That's why I'm so eager to recommend them to you.Now, their latest one has a really long name, and just to name the video properly in our back-end system, I had to look it up on my phone."
"I believe it's called the 4-in-1 MagSafe Plus Watch Charging Station.Now, that's a really long name, but at least it's very descriptive because that is exactly what it is.It is a pretty small, pretty thin, and pretty sleek 4-in-1 charger that basically means that you can, on this pretty tiny charging pad, charge four devices simultaneously, separately from one another at once."
"Now, let's go over what that means.This is obviously the official made-for-MagSafe pad.That means that it has the official made-for-Apple certification.That means that from iPhone 12 and upwards, this can run at 15 watts, which is basically the charging speeds that Apple can charge with MagSafe wirelessly."
"So again, it is as fast as it can be.You also here have the Apple Watch Fast Charger.That means that it runs at 5 watts, and that is as fast as the Apple Watch will go.So then again, we're at top speeds here, no compromises whatsoever."
"On this little icon here at the bottom of the base, you have a Qi wireless charging pad.Now, Qi is basically the official standard for wireless charging.That basically means that you can have your AirPods on there."
"It's obviously made for you to have AirPods lying here at the bottom, but you could charge anything you want, and that charges at 5 watts as well.Now, before I looked it up on Sense's website, I was pretty stumped because where is the fourth device supposed to come from?Well, it's here on the right side of this sort of sleek angled base."
"There is a USB Type-C port here, which charges anything that uses a USB Type-C cable, which could be a Steam Deck or a Switch or an Android phone, whatever it is that you like, at 18 watts.That's pretty fast, by the way, and it's quite funny to see all of these things be in such a sleek little charger, I would say."
"Now, there is more good news than that, because how can this small of a base deliver that much wattage through their various charging sort of outlines?Well, it's because that it uses a semi-proprietary charger which runs at 65 watts."
"That's like a laptop charging level of a power supply, and that power supply is not something that you will have to supply yourself.It comes in the box, which is absolutely fantastic seeing developers and manufacturers skimp on including the actual power supply, meaning that you'd have to supply it yourself."
"No, it is very much included, meaning you're ready to set up, ready to go, and can charge up your four devices at once.Now, it's around 159 euros, I believe, which I think actually is a very competitive price, because when this kind of design first landed on the market when MagSafe was introduced, Nokin was kind of the first to do this sort of tree design, and they charged way more than 159 euros, close to double that."
"So, the fact that we get something which is more functional, and I think better looking for way less than that, just means that Sense really is onto something here.So, for all your charging needs, please go take a look at their website."
"They're great people.Thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one."