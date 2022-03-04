GRTV News - Nintendo's Switch successor isn't expected to outsell the original

Analysts aren't too hopeful about the Nintendo Switch's successor when it comes to outperforming its predecessor.
So if you like gaming reviews, previews, movie reviews, hardware reviews, everything and above, be sure to check out the rest of the stuff on the Gamereactor website as a whole.But with me blabbing done, let's get to today's news story and it's to do with the Switch 2, the Switch successor, whatever you want to call it.
"There's more news on it as we seem to be moving towards the sort of, without official confirmation, we all sort of believe that this is going to be coming out or revealed this year and as speculation points more and more towards that, we're getting more and more data from analysts."
"Some potentially disappointing data if you love other companies making money, but otherwise it shouldn't really matter to you, but it's still quite interesting nonetheless is that analysts don't expect that the Switch successor isn't going to outsell or outperform economically the predecessor."
"So getting into this, it's a report from Bloomberg who deal with all things usual business and finance within the gaming department and it comes from a couple of analysts who don't believe that even if the Switch successor is very popular, that it'll outsell or outperform the original Switch in its hardware cycle."
"Now there is a sort of caveat to this if you will.Minami Munakata of Goldman Sachs said that there could be some sort of surprise if this Switch successor, if Nintendo's new console as we probably should just call it, is going to be something completely different in terms of its hardware."
"A lot of us are expecting them to just sort of move on to a Switch Plus or a Super Nintendo Switch or something that basically echoes the Switch but gives you maybe some improved performance and some extra bells and whistles if you will to make it sort of that spicy new console, but according to these analysts they're not expecting it to actually be that impressive to the average consumer."
"The Nintendo Switch is one of the best selling consoles of all time at the moment and it still sells like hotcakes.If Nintendo wanted to just keep going with it, there could be.A lot of us who sort of are more like hardcore gamers want more performance out of our Switches."
"We want something to let Nintendo sort of push the boundaries graphically as well as sort of within the limits of the Nintendo Switch itself, which are quite limiting in this day and age, but to the average consumer who loves Mario Kart, Mario Party, whatever else that they like to play, they just want to grab a Switch because it's like the Wii, you know, they're very, very marketable these consoles and if Nintendo comes out with a Super Nintendo Switch, you're not going to be able to convince the grannies and the grandpas that basically, you know, you need to buy this."
"At least in my opinion, I think it's going to be a bit of a push.I sort of can see where these analysts are coming from.I still think there's going to be a lot of money to be made in a Switch successor.I think a lot of people are going to buy it up immediately, especially if you bring out something like a new Mario Kart, a new Mario Party that's only playable on that."
"Now, whether Nintendo wants to do that, considering the amount of Switch owners, is a bit hit or miss, but let me know what you think because it's all up in the air.Until we see something from Nintendo, we don't even know what this thing looks like, how it could perform, whatever."
"What do you think it's going to be?Do you think it's going to be like the Switch or do you think it's going to be something new entirely?Let me know and I will see you in a new news video tomorrow."