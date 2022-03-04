Nvidia RTX 4080 Super (Quick Look) - Elevate Your Gaming

This superpowered graphics card is capable of running the most demanding modern games at their very best.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look. Not too long ago at CES, NVIDIA unveiled, finally, after a lot of speculation and a lot of talk, the Super versions of some of their 40 series graphics cards. Now, the main liner of that particular event was the 4080 Super. Now, that is not actually because it represents a massive leap in performance or efficiency than the regular 4080. No, it's actually because NVIDIA seems to, and NVIDIA can be a hard company to understand sometimes, but they really do seem to have listened to player feedback over the last couple of years and they have lowered the MSRP of the Founders Edition version of this card with a lot. That means that this is around €200 cheaper, at least as an introductory price, next to the price that was currently introduced and is now still the active price point for the regular RTX 4080. Now, again, this has been a point of contention for fans and enthusiasts for years that NVIDIA has gradually increased their pricing models without offering the leaps and bounds that they were supposed to."
"Now, it's a really big ask for consumers to ask NVIDIA to lower their prices significantly, but they really have here. So, this particular card is introduced, we looked at the current pricing model, at least on the German Euro-based NVIDIA website, is €1,109 for this card and that is next to something closer to €1,400 for the regular RTX 4080. That's a massive saving and probably, hopefully, will be reflected in the various third-party versions of the card that will then ensue following the Founders Edition launch. So, the thing is, that is the headlining thing, that is the price drop, but beyond that, it is small gains that is the main differentiator here between the regular 4080 and the 4080 Super. So, it's a refresh more so than an additional new card launch. It has 10,250 CUDA cores, it is an increase of around 10% in sort of the main calculation core count. You have 320 Tensor cores and 80 Ray Tracing cores. Both base and boost clock have been raised slightly, only a couple of percentage points and NVIDIA does claim that the power usage is slightly lower when gaming compared to the normal RTX 4080. Obviously, it also has this black power scheme or a color scheme which obviously, I think, makes it look more menacing. I still think that NVIDIA makes the prettiest graphics cards and I'm not a graphics card guy per se, but I can appreciate when something looks pretty and I think they are really nailing the industrial design of particularly the 30 and 40 series of cards. It does look prettier and more premium inside your rig than I would say an MSI card or a Gigabyte card or something of that ilk looks like. It still uses the newest DLSS 3.5 version, so that means that it has super resolution upscaling, ray reconstruction and frame generation. It's all in here and as I said, slight core count increases, slight base and boost clock increases and a slight decrease in power consumption when the card is pushed. But then again, it is introduced at around 1100 Euros, maybe a little bit more than that, which does mean that hopefully more people will get around to upgrading it. How availability is going to affect that and how third parties will get in on this game, that remains to be seen. We'll review this very soon. Thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one."