BandWerk Leather Case (Quick Look) - Functional and Fashionable

This phone case is crafted using German waterproof leather, all while featuring MagSafe compatibility.
"Hello, everyone, and welcome to another quick look.Well, last time we sat in front of the camera, I presented to you the classic case from Bandwork, a case for your iPhone, which is so intricately made that it has to be put on your phone with a screwdriver because it itself presents an aluminum rail, which completely hides the original rail on your iPhone, meaning that it's more protected than it has been ever before and gets the look and feel of sort of an old, luxurious camera, DSLR camera."
"I really liked it and I recommended it wholeheartedly.But for a little bit less, if you think this is perhaps too intricate or too protective, you can get something else from Bandwork, and that is their Performance Leather Case."
"Now, these come in more poppy colors than the classic case, which are more leather and metal, you know, old school stuff.But I wanted to show the packaging because it's some of the stuff that Bandwork sent us comes in small wooden crates, which are absolutely lovely."
"And I think a testament to how much care they give to every manufactured item.But it's also nice in this a little bit less elaborate packaging.It's sort of marked in the the cardboard, and it just feels very nice, luxurious."
"It feels like you bought something special, even though it's just a cover for your phone.Now, this particular version is the Sage version, but again, you can also get it in a much more sort of poppy orange if that's what you want."
"And the thing about Bandwork is that they do not skimp on sort of features or different materials.It's very much high end luxury stuff.So it's made with German waterproof leather from a place called the Heinen Tannery, which apparently is very prestigious and obviously means that this is certified and rated in all the right ways, both in terms of the quality of the leather used, but also how ecologically damaging it isn't to the environment, because obviously we still in some cases would be amiss to not use leather since we eat meat."
"So every time we do that, it's a it's otherwise a wasteful process to not use leather for something, particularly if that is from a sustainable source, at least for now.So that is what you can get if you buy something from Bandwork."
"And that makes it fine again for now.But that is not all, because apart from the German waterproof leather, it also obviously has a recycled microfiber inside this lining here.It is both soft and also, again, ecologically sustainable and made from generally recycled materials. Great."
"That goes for these aluminum accents on the side, the buttons here.These are the volume rockers, and there is also the lock button here.They chose to not put an action button in there, but instead left the gap open, which is a funny way of doing it, because you could obviously just have done an action button in the same aerospace grade aluminum as you did on these."
"But apart from that, I think it's a pretty solid color that kind of pops a little bit.And the thing that I like most is what Bandwork is calling a grip pattern, which is all the way around the side."
"Now, obviously, it has a deep groove and it's been proven time and time again that providing a deep groove on the side improves grip overall.It means that you just have a sturdier hold of your phone.But having this pattern inside here should theoretically at least improve that again."
"So we'll be taking a look at more Bandwork stuff in the weeks and months to come.And for much more on Bandwork, you can already watch the quick look we did on their classic case, which is a bit of a different beast, but, you know, still obviously from the same company."
"Thank you so much for watching. See on the next one."