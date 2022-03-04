Mujjo Touchscreen Gloves (Quick Look) - Stay Warm While You Touch

These gloves are designed in such a way that you can operate touchscreen devices while still wearing them.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.The fact that you can buy gloves which works with your smartphone, that means that if it's cold weather, for instance, you don't have to take them off in order to call someone, answer a call, put on new types of music, etc, etc, the use cases are many, that is not inherently new."
"You can buy like thin gloves, at least here in Denmark, thin gloves, which has a little inlay in the fabric on some of the fingers that makes it compatible with most touchscreens for, well, $10, $5 even.But obviously there are some manufacturers that want to take this to the extreme and offer it in a more insulated and more luxurious package and that is exactly what MUJO has done."
"Now we've featured MUJO here on the show before, that was their covers which are intricately made and very much something that we recommended when we last took a look at it.But this is actually something that MUJO has also branded themselves on over the past couple of years which are their touchscreen gloves."
"And I should state right off the bat that there are many versions of these.Some are in more sort of leather-esque, like classic sort of males or females gloves, but at least very grown-up style leather designs.And you can also get them in single layer insulated versions."
"That means that they're going to be thinner than these, but will also mean that you can't withstand as much cold as you can with these double insulated touchscreen gloves.Now the thing about double insulated touchscreen gloves, which I found out the second that I put them on because I kind of got them and I thought, well it's cold now, I could probably use some of these, is that while these are extra large, and I have extra large hands, that does not mean that you get the maneuverability of single layer, just overall thinner gloves."
"It's exactly the opposite.So the problem is, and we'll get to that, is that when you put it on, it's kind of like a flip.You've probably seen this before if you go on ski vacations in very cold places, is that in order to properly isolate and insulate every single finger, it needs to be stiffer overall."
"The problem then arises is that that really impairs maneuverability of each and every finger.That is very much the case here.And even holding a phone in your hands can actually be, as you can probably see, they say on their blurb that they're made for extra large screen sizes, and that is definitely the case, but this is not a comfortable way to hold a phone."
"So look at these more as you have to go on a skiing holiday or you have to go hiking, you have to go somewhere really cold, and you want something which on occasion works with your smartphone.That is exactly what you can do here."
"So I mean, you can get them, that's why I introed by saying you can get these in various different forms, and you can see the inlays on each and every finger where there is this touch screen compliant material.These are micro fleece, they are 3M Thinsulate certified, meaning they're going to be warm, but I would argue a bit too thick for sort of everyday use."
"These are for travel.So thank you so much for watching, see you on the next one."