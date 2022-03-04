Philips 9000 Prestige (Quick Look) - Ultimate Closeness

This electric shaver is designed to deliver a close and precise shave that is gentle on the skin.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Now we're going to take a look at something a little bit different because over the course of the past five years, maybe even the past decade, we have been expanding the ways in which we look at technology that improves our daily lives to include, well, let's say sort of sub-genres of technology that we wouldn't normally look at and we've had great success in doing so because technology has to improve every single bit of our lives."
"It's both electrical vehicles, it is smart in-ears and phones, but it's also coffee makers for instance, or to some extent, even like self-lacing shoes from Nike.Again, we're seeing more and more micro-electronics come into our lives and improve it or at least alter it in some sense."
"And that also, well, for men at least, has to do with grooming.So we were actually reached out to by Philips who sent us over this which is called the 9000 Prestige.And the thing is, I usually actually don't shave."
"Well, I tend to grow a long beard which I have help holding and then I take it all off because I become too annoyed with it and it takes too much time and effort and then the process sort of, you know, begins again.But obviously there's a lot of men around the globe that wants to more expressively and cohesively monitor the way that their facial hair grows out and that requires, well, machinery, technology."
"And that is where this comes in.I read on their website, I basically just wanted to do basic research as to what makes a good shaver, but this is actually incredibly intricate which is why I thought it would be interesting for the show because I'm used to seeing these small bendable aluminum plates here."
"I know that they move around in order to move with the contours of your face to make sure that you don't cut yourself, but it is so much more intricate than that.This does 165,000 cuts per minute.There are 72 self-sharpening nanotech knives on this."
"It is manufactured with over 500,000 microtech spheres which improves collidability across the skin by 50%.It is an incredibly delicate and fragile process which, by the way, obviously isn't on the verge of being nanotechnology, but it's incredibly intentional and I think very, very cool."
"But it goes way beyond that because it has algorithms inside, basically a microchip which allows for something called PowerAdapt which learns the curvatures and contours of your face and adapts over time.It learns what the person it shaves look like."
"I think that's incredibly cool.Apart from that, there is a charging plug here at the bottom, but one cool thing is that it actually comes with a Qi wireless charging pad.This is Qi wireless compatible."
"We've seen that with electric toothbrushes arise over the past couple of years where it's basically like you have your Nomad charger with MagSafe compatibility for your iPhone and then you come in and you put your freaking shaver on that and that's going to charge it as well."
"I think that's an incredibly cool way to sort of homogenize charging and battery-driven gadgets in general.The thing is, it's not cheap.These things are not cheap, but I thought it would have been more expensive than this."
"This is basically one of the main flagships of this particular world and it's around $400 which amounts to, I think, a bit over 3,000 Danish kroner and it comes with a wide variety of different sort of extra toys that you can use to both clean it.It has a self-cleaning station because obviously when you're dealing with facial hair, it gets gritty, dirty over time and you get this little cleaning station wherein you put a particular developed cleaning gel which will then sort of reset it and bring it back up to standard for when it was first unpacked in the box and a whole host of other different things that keeps it fresh and keeps it running smoothly."
"And it seems to be a pretty cool, I think, improvement for anyone who wants to more vigorously maintain their facial hair.So this is the Philips S9000 Prestige.I can recommend it, but not based on personal usage yet."
"We will be following up with an article about this stuff, this and a little bit more, to sort of dive into this part of the market more headstrong.So for all of that, stay tuned to Gameranx.Bye."