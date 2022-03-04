OnePlus 12R (Quick Look) - Pursuing Speed

This smartphone is designed to be the pinnacle of speed, with class-leading hardware and software.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereact quick look, not too long ago we took a look at the OnePlus 12 and we gave it a 10 out of 10 and we called it a main contender for one of the best smartphone flagships of the year and we're only in January, it's really that good."
"So if you're on the lookout for a proper flagship, the OnePlus 12 is on sale right now, it has a pretty competitive price point next to something like the S24 Ultra and probably the iPhones when they come out in September, probably even the Pixels that come out in October, again it really is that good."
"But that's not the only main OnePlus phone which comes out right now because they also have this which is the OnePlus 12R.Now the OnePlus 12R is marketed at least partially as a gaming phone and while it's very early to say whether or not it lives up to that marketing yet, that's something we'll be exploring in a full review and this is a first impressions quick look video, you can also look at it as a OnePlus 12 where some parameters have been tweaked to offer a more budget friendly version of that particular device."
"So that means that this comes in at around 735 Euros or approximately 25% cheaper than the main OnePlus 12 and you have some sacrifices that you have to make in order to hit that price point.So the main thing that you are getting is that you're getting the same design profile, that means the same sleekness, you get the same really crazy fast 100 watt wired charging with a charger that comes in the box, you get the same 120 hertz Pro XDR LTPO display with 10 bit color depth which has an over 450 ppi pixel density which at a resolution point comes in to around 2780 x 1264 pixels, it's a bit of an odd resolution but then again it's crazy crystal sharp and it runs smoothly as you would expect an expensive OnePlus phone to do, it does that."
"It also has 16 gigs of memory which is very good I would say and you have I think from 256 gigs of UFS 4.0 storage which is all very nice.You have the notification alert slider on one side and well you just basically have a lot of the main features that OnePlus is offering this year."
"But as I said there are some main sacrifices in order to go 25% or so below the main asking price of the OnePlus 12.So what are those?Well first and foremost if you flip it around back you get the same sort of camera mesa that we've seen over the past couple of generations of OnePlus phones but you'll notice that it is completely bereft of any Hasselblad branding now."
"This is a very prolific partnership between OnePlus and Hasselblad where it basically means that they both help select lenses, they do color tuning, they do software layers, they have their hands pretty deep in the OnePlus camera engine and there is nothing of that sort here."
"Now we don't know yet whether or not this takes good pictures or it takes markedly inferior pictures to the OnePlus 12 but it is noticeable that the array of sensors is completely different as well.We have a 50 megapixel main camera which is the Sony IMX 880 sensor I believe, there's an 8 megapixel 112 degree ultra-wide and a 2 megapixel macro lens."
"That means no telephoto, we're back to having really low megapixel count macro lenses for close up shots which is an odd choice and it's something that we've seen OnePlus do before to mixed reception from critics and consumers alike.So again a very sort of budget oriented choice to swap out the entire array and to remove Hasselblad branding."
"So what else?Well the thing is for a phone that is marketed as a gaming phone you'd expect performance to be at the utmost but this actually has an older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 not a Gen 3 inside.Now last year the Gen 2 was considered to be very fast, not particularly very efficient but fast so you probably won't notice it when playing Genshin Impact for instance and you certainly won't notice it in scrolling through apps and surfing or whatever it is that you do on your phone with intensity such as you know juggling different social media apps, recording a quick video or just basically doing everything day to day in a snappy manner."
"Well you won't notice the jump from generations but the point is that it's not the latest generation of SoC from Qualcomm so that might you know have something to do with it.But it's it's cooled by a massive dual vapor chamber cooling system which is great.There is something called the Trinity engine on top of Oxygen OS 14 which basically means that it optimizes the hardware in order to run most efficiently and more smoothly and you know basically give you a powerful experience depending on what you're doing."
"It supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, LHDC and APTX HD codecs, it is basically a high-end smartphone coming in at a slightly lower price.What they have completely removed is wireless charging, it does not have it.It has a slightly larger battery at around 5500 mAh which is a really big battery by the way particularly in the phone this slim but no wireless charging so a slightly older SoC and a different camera system."
"If you like that for 735 euros well the OnePlus 12R will be on sale soon.Thank you so much for watching, see you on the next one."