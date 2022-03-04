GRTV News - Hideo Kojima announces return to action espionage genre

Physint will be an interactive experience that doubles as a game and a movie.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV news. Today we're going to be talking about one of the many announcements that was revealed and shown off at last night's State of Play broadcast. Now a lot of the announcements were to do with gameplay and I guess sort of release windows, the occasional release date and we're not going to be talking about those. If you want to check out the gameplay, if you want to find out all that stuff you can head to your local Gamereactor region to find it all there. Today we're going to be talking about something that is a bit more theoretical but nonetheless it's very exciting and quite big because it relates to Hideo Kojima. So let's dive on in and take a look at what's happening. Hideo Kojima announces the return to action espionage genre with an interactive experience that's said to be a game and a movie at the same time and yes we're just as confused as you are. Hideo Kojima has proved he is once again an absolute dude by rounding out today's State of Play broadcast with not one but two major announcements. Not only did the famed Japanese developer present a ton of Death Stranding on the beach gameplay which we're still wrapping our heads around but he also revealed that he's working with Sony once again to mount a return to the action RPG genre. Don't get your hopes up for some mad return to Metal Gear because Kojima has stated that this will be a brand new original IP and in typical Kojima fashion it won't be as straightforward as a regular game. Kojima notes that this will be an interactive game that serves as a movie at the same time. Since zero gameplay or additional details were presented for the title we're probably as confused as you are as to what this relates to but it was shown at the end of the broadcast that the project is in development alongside Columbia Pictures suggesting that the movie element will be much more significant than many would typically assume. It is also going by the working title of Pheasant."
"Kojima has confirmed this game will only enter full production once Death Stranding 2 is out of the door meaning we will likely get to see more about this upcoming interactive experience in 2026 and onwards. With this in mind Kojima does seem to be a very very busy chap at the moment as he is working on DS2, this action espionage interactive project, a Death Stranding movie and OD for Xbox Game Studios. So yeah Kojima has had a very busy few weeks now because well we he made a massive appearance at the Game Awards a little bit of a conflicting one because the amount of airtime that he had dedicated to himself despite the fact that he didn't really show a whole lot then and then to kick off 2024 he had this massive sort of end to the state of play dedicated to Kojima Productions. Now granted a lot of what was shown here was about Death Stranding 2 and if you haven't seen the trailer you haven't seen the gameplay go check it out it's it's it's so weird it's so unbelievably weird but it's it's like typical Kojima and you can't help but be bewildered and appreciate that but then afterwards after the gameplay of Death Stranding 2 was shown off we got this weird sort of interaction between Herman Holst and Kojima where they sort of just announced that they were working together again and it was in relation to this this fizzing experience should we say because Kojima is very hesitant it seems to market this specifically as a game it's an interactive game it's also a movie it's this weird sort of interactive experience. It's only been announced I don't think we're gonna see anything significant about this game for a little while mainly because of the fact that Kojima Productions at least when it comes to PlayStation is is so focused right now on getting Death Stranding 2 sorted and it's not like we're gonna see Death Stranding 2 later this year it's gonna be coming out in 2025 we don't know when either we just know it's coming in 2025 so we'll no doubt have another state of play dedicated to Death Stranding 2 sometime in the future to talk more about that game and then once Death Stranding 2 is in the books then state of plays and PlayStation it'll probably be more looking towards fizzant but either way it's strange Kojima has so many products on the go right now I'm not sure how he's managing to balance at all granted it looks like Death Stranding 2 is near the it's probably getting close to completion at this point the gameplay looks very coherent and complex so it's most likely that we're getting towards the end of development on Death Stranding 2 allowing him to focus his resources and time elsewhere including on fizzant the OD project for Xbox game studios which it's another thing that we don't really know huge amount about and then a Death Stranding movie as well which is most likely in productions it was something that's that PlayStation Productions is leading predominantly with Kojima is sort of like a an executive producer or you know that sort of role but either way as we know more about all these different things we're sure to keep you posted updated Kojima is as we say a very very busy man and this is all on top of him essentially celebrating 40 years of game development as well so one hell of a career to celebrate behind this this famed Japanese developer"