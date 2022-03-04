GRTV News - Rumour: Star Wars Outlaws planned to launch in first half of 2024

When is Star Wars Outlaws releasing? We've got new information pointing to the first half of the year.
"Hello, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always taking you over the afternoons latest and greatest in everything gaming gear, entertainment, technology, whatever you like, whatever you love, we've always got it here at GRTV News and we've also got it in the wider Gamereactor Network as well, so if you like gaming reviews, previews, articles, hardware stuff, whatever you like, we've always got it, so be sure to check out the rest of the website while you're here. In any case, enough of me babbling, let's get right into today's news, and it's sort of a bit of a mixed bag really, because although you can see here in the headline we're talking about Star Wars Outlaws and how it might launch in the first half of this year, there was a big report coming from Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, who does a brilliant lot of work and always reporting sort of big scoopskies, and Tom Henderson basically spoke about Ubisoft in a pretty lengthy piece, there's a lot of information down there to check out, but what we're looking at at the minute primarily is Star Wars Outlaws, and it seems that it's going to be early 2024 for this. Now, considering what we reported on something yesterday which also alluded to the fact that Assassin's Creed Red might be looking at a sort of May reveal to November launch date, and this sort of makes sense if that is the case, because you don't want your two biggest open world games sort of clashing with each other, there's going to be a lot of demand for Star Wars Outlaws, just as there's a lot of demand for Assassin's Creed Red, it's the feudal Japan Assassin's Creed game, and the first sort of big open world modern day Star Wars adventure, so even if people aren't as hot on Ubisoft as they maybe once were, these things are still selling, as we know from Henderson's other sort of side of this report, which concerns sales, and basically things are looking good for the classic Ubisoft franchises like Assassin's Creed Mirage, allegedly sold about 5 million units, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora didn't do as well as it could have done, 1.9 million units at the time of speaking, and that's not as high as you'd probably guess from something as big as Avatar, but considering the sort of delays and that it missed the Way of Water sort of punchy date, I guess that's sort of to be expected, but Prince of Persia is the real headline here, as to date it's only sold about 300,000 copies. Now, it's only been out for less than a month, and so, you know, of course it can make that back up, but usually you expect to see a big burst, a big boom sort of around the launch of the game, and that's quite sad, because I think we loved Prince of Persia, The Lost Crown, and a lot of people who've reviewed it seem to like it a lot, but I'm not sure that's translated to sales. In any case, Star Wars Outlaws coming out in the first half of 2024, as I say, makes a lot of sense, if Ubisoft can get it done. I would say take everything here that I've spoken about with a pinch of salt, because although Henderson is usually really, really good at this, sometimes the information can change, plans can change internally at Ubisoft, and they might say, oh we are looking at the first half of 2024 now, but in time that could sort of change up. There are a few things coming out early 2024 for Ubisoft, you know, as I said we had Prince of Persia, The Lost Crown, we've got Skull and Bones, but I think we really, like, if they really want to sort of make 2024 a massive year, Star Wars Outlaws putting it out in the first half, and then putting out the most anticipated Assassin's Creed game perhaps ever, is probably your best bet. But, I've probably been rambling a bit too much, so let me know what you think of all this information, all the Ubisoft stuff, we've got plenty of news about it, it's a very big report, and it's very interesting to look through, and let me know your thoughts on it, and I'll see you tomorrow in another GRTV News."