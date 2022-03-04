Stuart & Lau - The Clarke Totebag (Quick Look) - The Best of Backpack and Tote

This multifunctional bag combines the best of backpacks and tote bags into a sophisticated new format.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We a couple of months back took a look at a briefcase designed for tech made by a company called Stuart & Lau."
"In that video I basically said that my eyes have been opened to tech-based briefcases in a different way than they had before because while there are a lot of, let's say, intentionally designed, nicely manufactured, professionally looking briefcases, or messenger bags if you will, I do think that the Stuart & Lau Cary briefcase was a bit of a different animal basically, made for a more modern take, the more modern everyday Cary crowd."
"And it's actually quite funny because they don't only make those, they also make more traditional backpacks, or in this particular instance, tote packs, and they offered to send one over.It's called the Clark, and it again demonstrates that Stuart & Lau has some really cool ideas when it comes to intricate backpack design."
"So let's go over what that is.First and foremost, the cool thing about tote packs and Tokyo tote packs in general is that there is a central handle on top, meaning that you can carry it both on your back as you would for longer periods of travel, or for just quick maneuverability and moving it around, it's much easier to do this."
"It is something that's been popularized through Southeast Asia and continues to be very popular here in the West as well.It is incredibly spacious.It looks very thin on the side because there's nothing in it right now, but even if it's tucked full, it kind of organizes itself in a thinner line, but don't make the mistake of thinking that you can't carry a lot of stuff in it, because even though there is a dedicated laptop compartment right here, which is lined with something along the lines of fine microfiber or something like that, there is a big, spacious compartment here at the center where you could have gym clothes or an extra pair of shoes, or generally just transport a lot of other goods, which doesn't necessarily mess with the stuff that you have in the fixed pockets of the Clark."
"It's still, even though these straps look rather thin, they are rather thin, make no mistake.It's not the same as these almost hiking-based backpacks, which have these really broad, which transfers the weight of what you're carrying in the backpack over a broader area over the shoulder."
"These are thin, but even though they are thin, it's still high-density foam-contoured straps, meaning that there is a lot of support in this foam here.It's not just a leather strap, as we've seen on other bags, which really gnaw at your shoulders if you're carrying a lot of weighty goods around from place to place."
"So these straps are generally, I think, better than your average thin strap.And then there are the pockets.There are a lot of pockets here, and they are spaced out and designed in such a way that I think is really clever."
"So again, we've seen the main laptop compartment.Then they make the really odd choice of having two small pockets here, the biggest bad decision they've made, because obviously here, there should be a dedicated tablet pocket.And this bag actually really doesn't have that, and it really should."
"But beyond that, there's some top ones that are protected by zippers.In classic tote-pack fashion, there is some on the inside as well, which close up with magnets on either side of the inside of the main compartment.And there are further sort of like basic pockets around."
"So that basically means carrying a mouse, charger, cables, your phone, all manner of things that you might need to work from day to day, particularly if you work more on the go.Well, all of that is basically secured."
"Then you have these, which are called sort of cargo pockets here at the front.They also close by magnets, which I think is a really good idea.And inside these, it is actually a double pocket.You can't see this on camera, but there are two."
"There's the main compartment, and then one at the back, also closed through magnets.A lot of magnets in this bag.And that basically means that there really should be a dedicated pocket to almost everything that you'd want to carry, which is very important."
"We've said that, particularly in Dipromante videos, where they just tend to have one big spacious pocket.But you don't want everything rustling around down there and touching each other, because that might lead to scratches or things getting broken or something like that."
"It also has a couple of secrets, two bottle pockets, one on either side.That is very nice.I love when there's a good bottle pocket, and also held together by magnets.And then a secret compartment here, opened up by a zipper, where there is just a whole host of internal pockets, again, including this little thing for keys."
"I've never understood why people have their keys in these chains, because keys has to go into locks in most cases.So is it because you bring it down from your shoulder, open the pocket, and then you have to bring your bag close enough for your key to do that?Or maybe people just have them on those sort of small zipper lines."
"I don't, at least.And I don't really understand why this is such a popular add-on on these kinds of EDC backpacks.But still, it is there if you want it."
"And there's just generally a lot of space here.It's expensive.I will say, here in Denmark, it will cost you around 2,200 Danish Kroner, which is a lot."
"Not the most expensive backpack we've featured, but definitely up there.But Stuart & Lau still manages to meet in the cool little groove between something more functional and something aesthetically pleasing.And I think they've really managed that with the Clark, particularly with this navy finish here, which is water-resistant, obviously, and does all the things that you would expect out of a bag that you have to carry with you everywhere you go."
"So if you purchase this, I'd say pretty confidently that it'll last you a long time, which is the main point of a backpack.Thank you so much for watching."