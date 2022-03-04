GRTV News - Day of the Devs establishes itself as a neutral indie event

By breaking away from Double Fine and Microsoft.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about one of the most popular indie events of the year with that being Day of the Devs. The reason why we're talking about it is because a decision has been made by the organisers of Day of the Devs to sort of establish it as a neutral indie event meaning it's no longer associated with Double Fine or Microsoft, it is its own thing. Which is quite an interesting thing because Tim Schafer, who is sort of the head honcho over at Double Fine, has been very vocal about supporting Day of the Devs for a long period of time."
"He's usually the one that presents the show, kicks it all off and all that good stuff.And yes, and Microsoft, Day of the Devs frequently has taken place before big Microsoft events or just after as well. So it'd be interesting to see their new plans for Day of the Devs.But yeah, it's interesting as well that it's sort of taking this new neutral stance. But anyway, let's dive on in and take a look at it."
"Day of the Devs breaks away from Double Fine and Microsoft to establish itself as a neutral indie event. It also establishes itself as a non-profit organisation and launches a campaign to fund three events this year. I'm sure if you're a fan of the indie gaming scene you pay attention to Day of the Devs. Since its first broadcast in 2012, the event powered by IM8Bit and Double Fine has been the gateway for countless fans to some of the best games created by indie studios or developers. But perhaps what you didn't know is that it's an altruistic initiative that doesn't share in charge studios for the promotion of screening games. And now it's going to be even more transparent about it. Day of the Devs has decided to set itself up as a non-profit organisation and without the umbrella of Double Fine, which as you know, is part of the Microsoft family. In this way, the organisation wants to make sure that it promotes a platform neutral position. Day of the Devs will start a donation campaign with the goal of raising $500,000 to run three events this year. It'll be Day of the Devs San Francisco in March, an in-person event, the traditional and virtual Day of the Devs Summer Game Fest edition in June, and the hybrid Day of the Devs, the Game Awards edition in December. If you want to know all the details about this new stage of Day of the Devs and also want to collaborate with them, visit the website for all the information."
"So I don't know whether this will necessarily affect the majority of fans per se. The main thing to know is that without it being a neutral event and without it having the support of Double Fine and Microsoft, it is going to have to go through this process of raising money to be able to host these events that it has planned. As Alberto wrote in the piece there, 500 grand, $500,000 is the figure that they're looking for right now to be able to not just host the event in March that they have planned, which is going to be an in-person event, which is quite rare for an indie event altogether. But then they also want to host the event in June for the Summer Game Fest edition, which is going to be a virtual one, which if I had to guess, there's probably going to be some sort of physical elements related to Summer Game Fest, but that's usually an industry event anyway. And then the hybrid Game Awards edition in December, which judging by the one that had took place in the December that's just been, there'll be a digital showcase and then they'll have physical elements where some people can go to and check out different indie games, most likely in LA again, because that's where the Game Awards is going to be held. But yes, the point is, lots of different indie game stuff coming up. As we know more about this, we just want to keep you posted and updated. Day of the Devs gives us some of the most exciting indie games of the year, so it's definitely a show that we want to see continuing. And yeah, we're looking forward to the San Francisco event in March to see if there's any exciting titles to be on off of there."