GRTV News - James Gunn confirms Milly Alcock is the new Supergirl in DCU

James Gunn adds another major name to his upcoming DCU roster.
"Millie Alcock is going to be your Supergirl, there was the final four sort of narrowing down from Meg Donnelly, Millie Alcock, Kaylee Spenny and somebody else whose name I've forgotten I think it was Emily something but it doesn't matter now as Millie Alcock is indeed your new Supergirl."
"So James Gunn has used threads because for some reason he doesn't use Twitter like the rest of us and has gone on to confirm that she will be joining.The House of the Dragon Star is best known for playing the young Rhaenyra Targaryen and basically yeah this is going to be her second major role I think."
"Originally it was whittled down to two candidates and then that was sort of Millie Alcock and somebody else doing screen testing and then it seems that they've thought that Millie Alcock looked better on screen.Now she is going to have to be doing an accent for this as I believe she is British as it seems that that's her normal voice so we'll have to see how her American accent is."
"Sometimes British people can get American accents done very well, sometimes they can't.I can't really do one so let's hope that Millie's better than me.In any case Supergirl will be making an appearance in Superman Legacy which is scheduled to come out next summer and Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow is going to be her first feature film debut."
"We're not sure when that's coming out yet but we'd imagine that it would be sometime around 2026 if Superman Legacy is coming out in 2025 because you wouldn't want to overload people with super people content.In any case I don't think that this is going to be something that we have to worry about for now or something that you have to be, like I say, excited about for now because I think it's pretty big."
"I think Millie Alcock was really, really good in the first season of House of the Dragon, Millie had to train a dragon then, not that.But yeah she's a really talented actress, she'd definitely fit the role of Supergirl.She's also got the blonde hair I guess so they don't need any wigs for that."
"And yeah I think, wait and see, you know I've got a lot of anticipation about James Gunn's new DCU.I think it's got a lot of potential especially after he did so well with the Suicide Squad.I think you either like Gunn's superhero stuff or you don't and I think usually it does work really well when they've got an ensemble so it'll be interesting to see how he deals with his first solo film."
"We know that there are a lot of DC characters coming in, Superman Legacy and Supergirl is one of them.We've also got like Green Lanterns, other people, you know, other people coming in.Lex Luthor is a villain, some other minor villains coming in as well."
"There's a lot of recognisable faces for comic fans but in any case I think that Millie Alcock is going to be hopefully not too big of a presence in the cast because the Superman film should be about Superman in my opinion but again James Gunn wants to build this big old DCU."
