The former Call of Duty general manager is taking on a new role.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're technically going to be picking up on something that took place last week because following the announcement that Xbox, or should we say Microsoft Gaming as a whole, was laying off about 1,900 developers, it was also revealed that Blizzard would be losing its president, as Mikey Barr has essentially retired from that role again. At that time we were told that it would be this week, next week at that time, that we'd hear about who'd be taking over the role at Blizzard and well, to kick off Monday we actually have that information. So let's dive on in and see who is the new head of Blizzard. Activision veteran Johanna Faires appointed as new head of Blizzard."
"She's mainly worked with Call of Duty previously. We assume most of you have never heard of Johanna Faires but she has been at Activision Blizzard for almost six years, mainly working with Call of Duty, both handling the esports division and as general manager for the Call of Duty series.Starting today we assume you'll hear quite a lot about her though. She has now been introduced as the new head of Blizzard following the departure of Mikey Barr last week. In open letter she writes about this honour, through my official first day with you all is February 5th. I want to let you know immediately that it is an honour to join you next week in this new capacity. I do so humbly and in awe of all that Blizzard has stood for and delivered to the world for over 30 years. They also bring some mixed emotions, the loss of talented teammates in recent days is so hard to hold. Side by side with the immense excitement I feel about joining Blizzard and building on the momentum you've created for Blizzard's next chapter. We look forward to see what Faires expertise has to offer Blizzard and how the iconic company will evolve under her leadership."
"This here is the official announcement from Blizzard. This is a bit we just talked about here but the letter does go on significantly further talking about the introduction that Matt Booty gave her and then you know fairly a different different sort of PR-y sort of talk, executive talk should we say, about what the role means and how they'll actually be coming to it and looking to impact the famed developer."
"But yes, Johanna Faires has been around for a while in the Swiss City Activision Blizzard family. As Jonas puts it there, she was originally sort of the head of the Call of Duty esports program leading up to Call of Duty League. Then after a few years of strange developments in the Call of Duty space, she was promoted to the Call of Duty general manager role to oversee the actual whole franchise and now it looks like she's going to be leaving the Call of Duty general manager role. I assume that'll be handed to someone else because it seems a bit of a big ask for someone to be the president of Blizzard and also the general manager of Call of Duty. But yes, she'll be moving over to Blizzard to lead up that big developer and to provide a direction for the future and do essentially what Mike Ibarra has been doing ever since the big sort of Blizzard turmoil that happened a few years ago in regard to the many different problems that were reported at the developer, sexual harassment, all that just nasty stuff. But yes, no doubt we'll hear more about what Johanna Faires has planned for Blizzard in the coming months. I would assume that now that it's part of the Xbox Game Studios family, they'll probably focus primarily for a little while on established IP, i.e. you know, your Overwatch, your World of Warcraft, your Diablo and whatnot. And then once the company is settled, then they'll look to expand a little bit further. But no doubt we'll hear more about that soon. So until then, thank you all for watching this episode of GeoTV News. I will be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week. So until then, hope you all enjoy the rest of your Tuesday and we'll see you on the next one. Take care, everyone."