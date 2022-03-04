GRTV News - Rumour: PlayStation State of Play planned for this week

Is Sony gearing up for another State of Play presentation this Wednesday?
"Hello everyone, welcome to another GRTV News. I'm Alex, as always, taking you through the latest, the greatest in everything from game, gear, tech, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love. So, as always, just a reminder, if you like what you see here, don't be scared. Join on gamereactor.eu, gamereactor.de, gamereactor.se, gamereactor.dk, I should say. So, wherever you get it from, just do it. Just join in and you can have more news like this, more reviews, more previews, anything you like. But, without further ado, let's get into today's news and it is a big one today. It is a PlayStation State of Play could be planned for this week and it might be a big one. Now, we've already seen Xbox's Developer Direct last week and I don't think we've had anything from Nintendo yet but there are rumours that something maybe indie related could be coming from there. In any case, it's all about Sony here because it is being rumoured that they might, might, I wanna say, get your salt shakers out guys because this is only coming from an insider and their claims aren't always best but sometimes they are worth listening to and because of those sometimes they're worth listening to, we sort of listen to them a lot of the time. There's some big claims being made in this one. On the 31st roughly, which is this Wednesday, Ronin's will rise, will die stranded and yadda yadda yadda have a rebirth and Kojima will fulfil his dream."
"Sonic will live in the shadow of his generation while the hills will remain silent until the dawn when you'll need to catch the Metro. Just don't be a Judas about it. That might sound like absolute gobbledygook but basically what it's referencing is a lot of games that could be shown in a PlayStation State of Play. PlayStation are pretty quiet this year in terms of their main first party releases. We've already had the Last of Us Part 2 remastered and we're gonna have Rise of the Ronin next month and so after that we're sort of waiting to see what else they've got. So I think a State of Play this early in the year could be good to see what the rest of 12 months have for Sony but otherwise I think it's gonna be, I would expect Sony to sort of put their showcase out soon I would say, a State of Play just to remind us that they still exist after Xbox had that pretty decent developer direct where they showed us Vowed and Indiana Jones and things like that. So some of the games that are listed by the way just in case you didn't catch is Rise of the Ronin, Death Stranding 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Silent Hill 2 Remake, Until Dawn's PS5 version, a new Metro game which is rumoured to be VR by the way. I should highlight that that's rumoured to be a VR game but just to get a closer look and which could be interesting Metro VR and Sonic Generations Remaster even. There's a lot of stuff that's up in the air, some of it we already know, some of it we don't really know. It's exciting though, I always get excited by these events more so than probably game releases. I think Sony has a lot this year to convince us they're gonna have to put out something on the level that Xbox is sort of putting out because Xbox has a lot this year by the sounds of it so long as nothing, fingers crossed, gets delayed but otherwise I think it'd be interesting to see what PlayStation can come up with because after sort of God of War 2022, Spider-Man 2023, it feels like we've got a bit of a hole missing in terms of their first party big hits. Again, the last was part 2 but that's a remaster so that doesn't really count. What do you want to see from Sony in 2024? Let me know, do you think this is gonna happen?Do you think the state of play is gonna be? What do you think will be revealed of the state of play if anything? And if you've got any other thoughts just hit me with them as always and I'll see you tomorrow for another new video. Ta-ra!"