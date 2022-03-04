GRTV News - Report: Don't expect any shortage of Switch 2

Nintendo is preparing for a massive first fiscal year for the console sequel.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another week of GRTV News. Today we're going to be kicking things off by talking a little bit about a report that has given us some insight into what Nintendo is essentially aiming to achieve in the launch year of the Nintendo Switch 2. Now, we don't know what the Switch 2 is going to be called, we're hoping it's going to be called the Super Nintendo Switch, but we don't know anything really significant about it just yet because Nintendo has been very tight lipped about it and haven't actually revealed the console sequel just yet, but we are expecting it to arrive this year. There have been various rumours and what not as of late that suggest it's going to be coming earlier in the year potentially and that it could even get a relatively quick release after it's revealed, most likely in the next few weeks or months or something like that, but regardless of when the reveal actually happens, this report gives us an idea into what Nintendo's aims and hopes are for this console sequel, so let's dive on in."
"Report Don't expect any shortage of Switch 2. Nintendo's Switch successor is expected to arrive this year, although its existence has yet to be officially revealed.There are currently countless rumours and reports claiming that Nintendo will launch its next console tentatively called Switch 2 later this year, including a survey of 3,000 developers which 8% answered they are working for games to let this to this yet to be announced Now we've got another fairly solid proof of Switch 2's existence from Bloomberg's tech reporter Takashi Mochizuki who writes on X that we should not expect a shortage of consoles to buy as 10 million units will be available the first year alone based on display shipment data. Mochizuki continues that unlike PS5 and Xbox Series X and S that face chip shortages at launch, Nintendo's would be much easier to find at stores. This hopefully means we won't get the same problem, or preferably any problem, with scalpers who try to scam fans into buying both PS5 and Xbox Series X for ridiculous prices for a long time. This is the statement from Bloomberg, based on display shipment data, Nintendo is planning on shipping at least 7 new Switch 2 consoles during the first fiscal year. Hopefully pre-orders are smooth and everyone who wants one can get one. And that's what Takashi Mochizuki said there."
"10 plus million of next-gen consoles in the initial fiscal year, unlike PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, that face chip shortages at launch, Nintendo's would be much easier to find at stores. And about OLED version, Omnia says not for this year.So yes, this also comes after another recent report came out saying that Nintendo Switch 2 will be using a LCD screen and not an OLED screen. This doesn't necessarily surprise me. As much as I would like it to have an OLED screen, it doesn't necessarily surprise me because this is supposedly going to have more powerful hardware to allow the games to run better. And it's also, you know, we're not expecting it to be a huge increase in price for the sequel because Nintendo Switch has to sort of hit that lower price bracket than the PS5 and the Xbox Series XS or X because of the fact that it's fundamentally tailored to a different audience of gamers. If you put an OLED screen in the platform, the price has to get ramped up significantly because OLED is significantly more expensive to manufacture than LCD. So the OLED version, no doubt that will be coming at some point, but maybe it'll be like a Switch. I don't want to say a Switch Pro, maybe they'll do a Switch 2 OLED like they did with the Switch OLED in this current generation. But again, as we know more about all this stuff, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated. Either way, we haven't heard anything official from Nintendo yet, but all the way, all the directions that these signs are pointing and everything that's popping up as of late suggests that we're going to get the Switch 2 reveal relatively soon. The launch is going to come relatively soon after that. And then judging by this, Nintendo hopes to hit the 10 million sold units figure within its first fiscal year. So if it's going to get, for example, a May release, that means we're technically looking at around 10 plus million sold units before we get to April 2025. But again, as you know more about this, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated."
