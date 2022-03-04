Volvo XC60 - EV Hour

We're breaking the golden rule, and with the XC60 we're taking a look at our first hybrid, but don't fret, because even though this is a Volvo of the past, it's the foundation of the Volvo of the future too.
"Welcome everyone to another EV hour. This time, for the first time ever, taking a look at a plug-in hybrid instead of a full-on EV. And there's a good reason for that, because we here in the Scandies, Scandinavia that is, we tend to gravitate towards Volvo whenever the going gets tough. It's ingrained on us, in fact. And if you have noticed, Denmark has, over the past two days, turned into quite the winter wonderland, with my particular area getting upwards of 90 centimeters of snow. And I found myself at a crossroads where I wondered, well, is all of the trust we put in a manufacturer like Volvo well-placed? Well, this is the XC60. It is a mainstay in Volvo's lineup, and even though it only runs at about 70 to 80 kilometers on electricity alone, it's still an icon."
"So let's take a look.This is the point where I have to tell you that we're kind of breaking our own rule here.This video series is called EV Hour, Electrical Vehicle Hour, but the XC60 is a hybrid. That means that in really good conditions, you'll be able to drive around 80 some estimates, the WLTP says, upwards to 100 kilometers on pure electricity. And while that figure is kind of fantasy, I've gotten around 65 to 70 kilometers of pure EV range when I've driven the XC60."
"That's pretty good for a big, bulky, heavy Volvo like this. And surely, combined with the large fuel tank, you'll be able to go the distance. And the pure truth of it is that there still is a place for combustion engines, and specifically made in conjunction with electric motors, at least for the time being. So we thought we would skimp on our one rule for a little bit and see what modern hybrids can do, at least before we finally put them out to pasture in some year's time. Even though the XC60 lacks toys and gadgetry compared to most modern EVs, there's still cool stuff here. Full Google integration, massaging seats, head-up display, Barris & Wilkins speaker array, wireless charging pad. It's all here, even though having to use a cable for Apple CarPlay should be punishable by many years in prison at this point."
"Beyond that, we're talking 455 horsepower, 6.4 kilowatt charging, four-wheel drive with one pedal drive, and a 1.6 meter ride height. This is a beast. A beast with a presence.A noble stance, almost. All of those specifications are really impressive, but when you compare it to something like the EX90, which is set to debut some places and already has debuted in others, this looks a little bit outdated in comparison. So, while there's nothing inherently wrong with it, and I could very easily recommend it to you to buy it today, I would probably, for my sake, hold off a little bit and invest in Volvos of the future."
"A Volvo of the past? Sure. But let's not forget that the road to the future has been paved with a legacy, and that legacy is the XC60. It's through cars like this that Volvo has not only endured, but thrived. And I find its ruggedness, or at the very least an expectation that it can destroy every obstacle you throw at it, to be one of the more delightful surprises of the car."
"The snow in Denmark has continued to pour down over the past couple of days, and for a lot of cars out where I live, it's been quite difficult to get ahead. It's actually the truth. I'm on the verge of returning this car, and one thing that I will miss is that there is an off-road capability, a certain ruggedness in the heart of the Volvo DNA. And if that can be transferred to the EX90, an electrical platform made in such an intricate way, I think that could be really interesting. I like the Volvo XC60, but I wouldn't buy it myself. I like toys, gadgets, massive screens, and a bit more flair on the inside. But my parents stocked a Volvo for my entire childhood, and having driven the XC60, I can see where they're coming from. For my own sake though, what I can tell you is this. God, I can't wait to drive the EX90. I hope Volvo let me soon."
"See you on the next one."