GRTV News - Report: The Nintendo Switch successor to launch with an 8-inch LCD screen

Is an 8-inch LCD screen enough to impress on the Nintendo Switch 2?
if you remember yesterday's news, we also looked at a bit more depressing Nintendo news, but today we've got a bit of a rumour mill on the Switch 2, or whatever we're going to call it, a Gamereactor, we like to call it the Nintendo Switch, there's a Nintendo Super Switch, the Super Nintendo Switch, gosh I forgot my words there for a second, but yeah, the Super Nintendo Switch, because why not call it that, it would be pretty cool and it would also allow you to keep the Nintendo Switch going, anyway, marketing aside, it appears that the Nintendo Switch 2, whatever we're going to call it, is going to launch with an 8 inch LCD screen, now, if you're keeping track of your sizes, the Nintendo Switch will launch with a 6.2 inch screen and the OLED comes with a 7 inch screen, the Switch Lite I believe is a 5.5 inch screen, but basically no matter which Switch you've got, the Switch 2 is going to be upgrading that in terms of size at least, the 8 inch is probably the best that you can get without sort of risking the handheld and the portability of it, but that might not be enough for some people, some people might want the 10 inch or something like that, but if we look at other handheld rigs, it's pretty similar to what you're getting, the problem I think for a lot of people is going to be this LCD stuff, because I think, considering that we already have a Switch OLED, a lot of people are expecting an OLED screen to come with it, now that might come later down the line, again the Switch had a hardware upgrade with the Switch OLED, so maybe they're thinking about that for the Super Nintendo Switch, slash Switch 2, slash Switch Successor, whatever you want to call it, but in any case, I think this is going to sort of get some people hyped, this is going to get some people maybe slightly disappointed, I think it's exciting to just hear that it's going to launch this year, this is coming from a Bloomberg report by the way, and Bloomberg's usually pretty reliable on this stuff, but it tells us once again that we should expect new hardware this year, now we just need to know what that is, is that going to be something that's completely different from the Switch, is it going to be something that's sort of like a Switch Pro, in the sense that it will give us better performance, there will be new games for it, but most of the stuff is still going to also be playable on our Switch, I'm not sure that we're ready to say goodbye to the Switch yet, it's still selling like hotcakes, it sold over 130 million units, and to be honest, as long as Nintendo kept putting effort into it and kept putting stuff out, there would always be people willing to buy a Switch, so I think the backwards compatibility for the Switch Successor is really, really important, more so than getting an OLED screen right off the bat, or getting the screen size up to 8 inches, I think people really will want, obviously, a new Nintendo console, because it's Nintendo, they're always going to buy it anyway, but I think as well, we need to sort of see a willingness to commit to the success of the Switch, and to not let that just be forgotten, because we could forget the Wii U, easily enough, and the Wii, sort of, was forgotten because it's two generations after the Switch, so, what are you going to do there? But, considering that we're jumping from a super success right to something else, I think we still need to remember that.