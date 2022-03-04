GRTV News - Microsoft and Xbox latest to be affected by layoffs with 1,900 cut jobs

A massive wave of layoffs is affecting Activision Blizzard, Xbox, and ZeniMax developers.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about a massive development that happened yesterday afternoon. We're currently in this really difficult situation in the video games industry where loads of people are losing their jobs. It happened all the way through 2023 and it was around 11,000 people, 11,000 developers that lost their jobs over the entirety of 2023 and that felt terrible in 2023 to see so many people losing their jobs. But we're in January 2024 and while many were likely hoping that 2024 would be a different sort of story altogether, we're not even at the end of the first month of the year and nearly, well over half of the amount of people that lost their job in 2023 all together over the entire 12 months have already lost their job in 2024. So it's been a really difficult start of the year and the reason why we're at that figure now, it was getting close to that figure, but the reason why we're over that 50% mark already is because Microsoft and Xbox, or should we say the Microsoft gaming division, has just announced or recently announced 1900 layoffs. 1900 people have lost their jobs. So let's dive to the news piece, it's quite a long one because there's a lot of moving parts here, but let's take a look at this."
"Microsoft and Xbox latest to be affected by layoffs with 1900 cut jobs. The majority come from Activision Blizzard, but Xbox and ZeniMax will also be affected. Today alone we've reported, again this was written yesterday, but today alone we've reported on the news that Destroy Humans developer Black Forest Games and Outriders creator People Can Fly have been met with layoffs with almost 100 jobs across those two companies being axed. This also came after Riot Games announced sweeping layoffs with over 500 employees and around 11% of its total workforce affected by the change. Even though over 600 jobs have been axed this week alone, and it's only Thursday, Friday now, Microsoft has just announced an earth-shattering round of layoffs too. The enormous corporation, which is back to being the most valuable company in the world with a valuation over 3 trillion dollars, has announced that its Microsoft gaming division is seeing huge job cuts. 1900 employees are being laid off across the entire division, with the majority being from the Activision Blizzard family, although there is mention of layoffs affecting Xbox and ZeniMax employees too."
"The Verge has reported on an internal statement sent around by Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer, who states that the layoffs come as Microsoft looks to further integrate Activision Blizzard into the Xbox family. The memo also adds that anyone who has been affected will be supported with severance benefits informed by local employment laws. No doubt this will only be a marginal comfort to the 8% of the entire Microsoft gaming staff that have been laid off."
"It seems that this massive change is also having sweeping impacts across different parts of Blizzard too, as Mike Ibarra has announced that he is leaving the company once again, meaning the Californian developer will be looking to bring in a new president, with supposedly more information about this coming next week. And this is the statement from Mike Ibarra. I want to thank everyone who was impacted today for their meaningful contributions to the teams, to Blizzard and to players lives. It's an incredibly hard day and my energy and support will be focused on all those amazing individuals impacted. The statement does go on quite significantly, so if you want to read that, you can click on the show more thing and you'll be able to find it. It's quite a lengthy statement because, you know, it's a big situation. Blizzard is also losing its chief design officer and one of its co-founders, Alan Adham. And likewise, it's noted that the previously announced survival game that has seemingly been in development since 2017 has been cancelled, but some of the employees attached to this game moved on to other projects at Blizzard."
"And more information has also come out about this survival game that's been cancelled.It's thought that it was supposedly looking to sort of make its debut in 2026 because it had quite a difficult development due to originally starting on Unreal Engine, moving over to Blizzard's Synapse Engine, which has supposedly been a bit of challenging to work with. And now, obviously, because it's still quite a far way out, it's been axed, despite the fact that it's also said that it's had some rather positive internal testing, so a bit disappointing that. As for how else these layoffs have affected Activision, Xbox Game Studios developers and ZeniMax developers, it's unclear as of the time of writing. Now, since the publication of that news story, we have heard various other different bits of information, including that Sledgehammer Games, one of the, you know, the premier sort of Call of Duty developers over at Activision, has been met with about 30% of its staff being laid off. And this also comes as well after it was recently revealed that Sledgehammer will be leaving the development on one of the upcoming Call of Duties as well. So, quite significant changes there. 1900 developers is a lot of developers, and I think the reason this stings so much, you know, 8% of the total Microsoft Gaming division, when you say 8% it doesn't feel that like big of a number. 1900 employees losing their jobs is a big deal, but I think the reason why this one really feels like it stings more than the rest, is because Microsoft has recently just reclaimed its spot as the most valuable company in the world. You know, when you're valued at over 3 trillion dollars, firing 8% of your staff, I mean, let's throw some numbers around, real just speculative numbers, probably lowballing it as well. Let's say that every developer in this thing, again, really lowballing it because you're being paid by Microsoft, Activision, Blizzard and all those different big game companies. Let's say they were being paid $50,000 a year and, you know, there's 1900 of them that were fired, that's like around $80 million a year in salary that Microsoft is going to be saving by cutting all these jobs. Obviously, that number's lowballing it and it's very approximate, but $80 million is not a huge amount of money, especially to Microsoft and especially to game development. It was, you know, when we're looking at sort of information regarding how much it cost Insomniac to develop Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the figure that was thrown around was around $300 million, so $80 million doesn't really feel like it's going to go a huge way, but it would go a huge way to impacting and affecting the lives of these people that are going to be now searching for new jobs. But yeah, it's a bit of a shame that this has happened, it's a terrible shame actually, but I think we're going to see more of this. It's January, we're getting close to 6,000 people in this industry that have already lost their jobs, which is well over the 50% mark for the total jobs that were lost in 2023."
"No doubt we'll be hearing more about this and I wouldn't be surprised if the Laos figure by the end of 2024 is significantly higher than that of 2023. But again, as we know more about this, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated. No doubt we'll have more to talk about this, this mega round of layoffs in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for that. Otherwise, we're back now on Monday for the next one, so hope you enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend and we'll see you all on the other side. Take care, everyone."