GRTV News - Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software to lose online services in April

The final nail in the coffin is here for the 3DS and Wii U online services.
"But without further ado today, we've got a bit of a sad one for you guys, we're going into Nintendo's 3DS and Wii U online services, which are shutting down in April now.The death of the Wii U and the 3DS in terms of their eShops has been long coming, I mean those things shut down nearly a year ago now I want to say, without the exact dates on me, but basically the online co-op play, internet rankings, all that is going on the 8th of April."
"Now, for those who are probably most concerned about things like Pokemon Bank, that's still going to have some functionality but it is possible that that could go later down the line as well, so if you've got any Pokemon that you don't want to stay locked in a vault forever on your 3DS, you might want to move them."
"But essentially, yeah, Nintendo's announced that it's pulling the plug on all the online stuff basically, there's some software updates that will be coming here and there, but otherwise April 8th, 2024 is going to be your last day to sort of play online with friends.Is this a complete death of the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U?Mmm, kind of."
"I mean the eShops closing down meant that you couldn't really buy new stuff and a lot of people then rushed to sort of buy as many games as possible, but with the online play this is sort of, I guess the final nail in the coffin, although we've been saying final nail in the coffin about the 3DS and the Wii U for quite some time."
"If you've got these games with offline games, if you've got these consoles with offline games, you can still play them, so there's no worries about that, you'll just need to be a bit sort of aware that you can't really go online with them anymore.Not that these consoles had massively active online communities, but then again it's always nice to be able to keep them preserved."
"Game preservation is a big topic of conversation nowadays and Nintendo often is getting a lot of flack for shutting down its eShops and its online functionality with a lot of its older consoles.The Wii we saw a couple of years ago and now the Wii U and 3DS, does that mean that in a few years time the Switch is also going to get a similar treatment?I don't know, but the scary thing is, is that it's possible, especially because of the way that Nintendo is acting."
"Of course you can still get a lot of sort of past gen games on your Switch via sort of the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pass and things like that, but basically if you want to sort of linger around with your older consoles and you still want to play online with your friends, it's not really going to be viable for you anymore if you've only got a Wii U or a 3DS."
"Now I know this isn't going to affect a lot of people and that's usually sort of the main argument against this, but then again, should we rule by tyranny of majority in games?I'm not sure, but it seems like that is being more and more the case.Ubisoft, I'm you know, thinking about that Ubisoft quote from a couple of weeks ago where people said, yeah you need to sort of get used to not owning your games nowadays, which I think is a bit, it is just going to become a factor, we're just not going to have to sort of, we're not going to feel like we have much ownership of our games anymore or the online services."
"And let me know what you think about that.It's a bit of a sad one today, I'm very sorry for you.The Friday's nearly here, so there's that to look forward to, but otherwise yeah, not the best news, the death of the 3DS and Wii U online services are on the way."
