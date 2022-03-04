GRTV News - The Pokémon Company to launch an investigation into Palworld

All while the game continues to sell and draw in tons of new players.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. You can probably already guess what we're going to be talking about today. We've been talking about it all week and it's again, it's PAL World. Now, the reason why we're talking about it today is not just because it's hit another sales milestone, not just because it's reached another really impressive player number on Steam, it's not just because of the road map that was announced yesterday, no, it's because Nintendo and that sort of Eye of Sauron that's perched on the top of the Pokemon Company headquarters in Japan. It's finally turned its gaze and looked at Pocket Pair and well, there's going to be an investigation launched by the Pokemon Company into PAL World about the way that its assets and its IP has been used. So, let's dive into this news piece. It's a corporate statement, so prepare yourself for that and yeah, we'll talk a little bit about it afterwards. Nintendo to launch an investigation into PAL World about IP and assets used in the game or while PAL World hits 8 million sold copies and cracks 2 million active concurrent users on Steam. PAL World, pretty much every day since its debut on January 19th, we've been able to inform you about another sales record that PAL World has smashed. Today is no different. As the game has managed to cross the 8 million sold copies milestone or while cracking 2 million concurrent active users on Steam, a feat that only PUBG Battlegrounds has ever managed to achieve, managed to do otherwise."
"And again, I'm just going to bring this up real quick before we carry on. It's this number here. Counter-Strike, we talked about it yesterday, the Counter-Strike All-Time Peak was handled at 9 months ago when Counter-Strike 2 debuted. PAL World has already cracked 2 million, which hitting 2 million is like a mythological figure when it comes to all-time peaks, concurrent player peaks on Steam because the only thing that's ever done it otherwise is PUBG and now that's hit 3.3 million. I don't think anything's ever going to catch up with that unless there's some remarkable launch. But I think PAL World's going to really struggle to get much closer to the 3.2 million mark. But anyway, that's a different story altogether. So, yes, but it's not all hunky-dory for Pocket Pair's monster-catching title."
"As the success of PAL World has finally drawn the gaze of the Pokemon Company, in a new corporate brief, TPC has announced that it is launching an investigation into PAL World and the intellectual property or assets that have been used in the game. This will no doubt include exploring concerns that many of the PALs in PAL World use models and designs that resemble Pokemon creatures. And this is the statement from TPC."
"We have received many inquiries regarding another company's game released in January 2024. We have not granted any permission for the use of Pokemon intellectual property or assets in that game. We intend to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokemon. We will continue to cherish and nurture each and every Pokemon and its world, and to work to bring the world together through Pokemon in the future. While we wait for what this investigation dishes out, Pocket Pair has announced its plans to further expand and grow PAL World in its first roadmap. This will include bug fixing, AI improvements, server transfers and migrations, Steam, Xbox crossplay, Xbox feature improvements, new islands, PALs, bosses, technologies, and even PvP support and raid bosses. There is no time frame on when these features will arrive, but they are actively being worked on."
"And this is the roadmap here. Again, addressing critical issues. This is just essentially just bug fixing. And then improvements to implement ASAP. Again, there's no time frame on these, so we don't know when they're coming. But again, it's just configuration improvements, improvements to PAL AI and all that. And then future updates. This is the big stuff. PvP, raid bosses, PAL Arena, which is PvP for PALs. Crossplay, Xbox feature improvements, server transfers and migrations, building system improvements, new islands, PALs, bosses, and technologies."
"Now, the thing is to take from this is that all this future content is assuming that the Pokemon company doesn't decide to throw its weight around against PAL World. Now, PAL World has made a lot of money for Pocket Pair ever since its debut into early access. When you sell 8 million copies in six days or whatever, you're going to make a huge amount of money, hundreds of millions of dollars for that matter. But the Pokemon company is one of the biggest entertainment corporations in the entire world. And if the Pokemon company decide that there has been some infringements with the way that PAL World's creatures have been created and they decide to take legal action, I would say that Pocket Pair are going to have a very difficult time to support the proceedings that will follow. You know, this isn't just an indie game that has come out and has attracted a bit of attention and the Pokemon company can send a cease and desist letter out there and that sort of scare the developers into submission in many ways. PAL World is arguably the biggest game in the world right now. The numbers that it's drawing in, it's not just on PC as well. There was a story that broke recently that talked about the Xbox player numbers in the US and PAL World is currently bigger than Fortnite in the United States on Xbox. So this game is absolutely enormous."
"It's bigger than anything anyone would probably ever thought it would be. And I would assume that if the Pokemon company decide that there are some infringements involved with the way that this game has been created, the PAL set has been created, I would assume they're going to throw a lot of money and a lot of weight behind slowing down PAL World and maybe looking to get some financial repercussions involved there as well. But again, this is all hypothetical stuff."
"We'll know more in the future whenever this investigation is concluded. It'll most likely be a few weeks, so we'll probably still have plenty more to talk about in regards to PAL World breaking new records, reaching 10 million sales sold copies probably by sometime early next week at the latest. But yeah, as we know more about all that stuff, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated. And until then, I'll see you all in the next and final GeoTV News of the week tomorrow. Take care, everyone."