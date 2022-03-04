GRTV News - Ryan Gosling releases a statement following Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscars snub

The Oscar nominations have been revealed, and some people aren't happy about Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig missing out.
The Oscar nominations have been revealed, and the biggest one of them all has just released its nomination shortlist, but there's a bit of a controversy with a couple of snubs in there. The news today is all to do with Barbie and it not getting nominations for the Best Actress and the Best Directing category, namely Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig getting sort of snubbed, depending on your opinion, and Ryan Gosling then sort of pushing back. Now, Ryan Gosling has got a nomination for the Best Supporting Actor category for his role of Ken, of course, but apart from America Ferrara getting a Best Supporting Actress nomination, there was a few sort of big categories in which people felt that Barbie was missing from, namely, as I say, Best Actress and Best Directing. Now, it is in Best Film as a category, and it is also in plenty of other categories as well. It's not the most nominated film at the Oscars this year. That falls to Oppenheimer, which released obviously on the same day, creating the Barbenheimer craze, but to be honest, for a film that is basically about a toy, it's got quite a good amount of awards buzz about it. Now, I'll read out Ryan Gosling's response here, because I think it's quite interesting. He says, I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films, and I never thought I'd be saying this, but I'm also incredibly honoured and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit, and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds, with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture, and they made history. Their work should be recognised, along with the other very deserving nominees. Having said that, I'm so happy for America Ferrara and other incredible artists who contribute their talent, making this such a groundbreaking film. Now, there is no reason for any of us to take the Oscars as a serious awards thing.
"Back in the past, we've had multiple controversies with the Oscars. A couple of years ago, there was the slap. There's been the actual, systematic look at Hollywood and how it doesn't promote artists of colour in the Oscars, especially. And while there are moves to change that, there's always going to be a bit of controversy surrounding the Oscars, and especially the picks. There were some more controversial snubs, in my opinion, seeing stuff like The Iron Claw, Asteroid City, get zero nominations at all. But it's been a pretty tough year for 2023, for not just games, as we've covered a lot on Kame Reactor, but films as well."
"And Barbie, sometimes, you know, like, I think it's very important that Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig get their recognition, as they have been doing. But to realistically say, should Margot Robbie win Best Lead Actress when you have people like Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone in there, I don't think that's fair. And Greta Gerwig, again, could be sort of, I think, should have been considered for Best Director. Even if it wasn't like a direct win, I think it's still nice to get nominated, especially when it's already considered for Best Picture. I don't even know if it should have been considered for that. But what do you think it should have been considered for? Let me know, as this is all about you guys."
Do you think he should have even been nominated as Ken?