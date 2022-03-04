DJI Mic 2 (Quick Look) - Pocket-Sized Pro Audio

This wireless microphone is capable of recording high-quality audio all while offering noise cancellation, having a lengthy battery life, and a massive range.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look. If you didn't know, I actually make some videos of my own. I do the main recordings for them, they're called EV hour and they're essentially my perspective on the electrical vehicle market, so basically EVs. And when I'm out and about, when I'm shooting these kinds of videos, well then I tend to use compact equipment, something which isn't quite professional grade level but something that can give me good video, good audio and a lot of adaptability and perhaps ease of use. And I find myself gravitating towards DJI a lot because they make the best camera drones. I'm currently using an Air which I'm absolutely loving for these really wide lovely shots of these kinds of cars when I'm out driving them or placing them somewhere beautiful and then getting these really detailed beautiful shots with those kinds of drones."
"But I also record all of my audio on a DJI mic set. Now DJI mic is essentially a way for you to record audio from recordings from your smartphone if that's what you want or in my case a DJI Osmo Action 4. Now DJI mic I think has been DJI's main sort of most cohesive product that they've ever made because for one it is very singular in its use case, meaning that it's incredibly refined. It was refined right from the get-go but furthermore it was just a lovely coherent design from the offset. And now they've made DJI mic 2 which looks to be better in every single conceivable way, starting with this. This is a carrying bag."
"It's something that we saw with the latest built-in gimbal camera that they launched a couple of months back which I've also been using quite feverishly. This carrying bag replaces the pouch that used to come with the original DJI mic but it is so much nicer to transport this around. Now they've also remade the design ever so slightly but the general core conceit is the same. The core conceit obviously being that like a set of humongous in-ears it is all housed in this casing which charges both the receiver and the two microphones that are included in this array when they're not in use. So if you flip this latch and you open it up then you are greeted with everything that you need. Now that means two microphones which obviously works in tandem with one another. That means that you can have a conversation with someone that you mic them up, you mic yourself up and then you have your transmitter plugged into either your smartphone or your camera, whatever that may be, through a cold shoe mount or whatever it is that you like and then it records it completely independent of one another and when you're done you slap them into this case and it will begin charging those microphones. I should say right off the bat that they've been able to improve battery life immensely meaning that there's an 18-hour battery within this entire package. It also supports 32-bit float internal recording capability which is like we're getting up to really high-end stuff here. They've also redesigned the transmitter so that it is much smaller now. It is currently unclear to me whether or not it fits more naturally in the DJI Osmo Action. I found it to be pretty dumb that when you slide the USB-C transmitter onto this little thingamajig right here, then you're going to have to remove some parts of the camera in order to get it to fit and those are two products made by DJI themselves but to see it this small and with sort of a digital crown to turn volume up and down is really, really cool. The entire range is 250 meters which is absolutely insane so that's really good on DJI as well and as I said you both get USB Type-C here but you also, even though that is an outgoing standard now, get a lightning connector which is great because not everyone has an iPhone 15 and the video capabilities of iPhone 14 or iPhone 13 is still good enough to warrant a piece of luxurious high-end gear like this to support it so that's really cool. I really do love the design here and I think the changes that they've made all make sense for the better. Inside this little pouch here you also get these little wind projectors essentially. You can place them on the mouth of the microphone in order to take some of the wind noise or outside noise if there is a lot of that stuff in your recording area and make that much easier to do. There is also a USB Type-C cable but generally it seems that they've made some extra room in the bag for you to, for instance, carry spare SD cards or you could even ostensibly fit the entire DJI Osmo Action 4 in here and carry everything in one fell swoop. Really cool stuff. It's very expensive, I think 350 euros for a set of microphones is steep but it's DJI and they basically make the best stuff in the world for this kind of work so thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one!"