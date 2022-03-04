BandWerk Classic Case (Quick Look) - A Precisely Milled Metal Case

This iPhone case is designed to offer a combination of style and functionality.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We've taken a look at a lot of iPhone accessories and particularly covers are a very popular thing here."
"When we do videos on covers, you guys eat it up.So we've collaborated with a bunch of mainstream partners such as Mouse or Mujo or dbrand, but there is one manufacturer that I've been wanting for years to work with and I finally got a hold of them and they sent over what they call their classic case, it is Bandwork."
"Now if you haven't heard about Bandwork before, they basically take the job of manufacturing luxurious high-end phone accessories and Apple accessories in general very, very seriously.To the point that this classic case requires a screwdriver to get onto your iPhone.Now I should explain, now what Bandwork essentially does with the classic case is that it gives your phone an entirely new frame."
"This frame around here is obviously aluminum and it is precisely milled metal that gives it an almost classic sort of old school camera body feel.It is extremely intentional, very high-end, luxurious and extremely comfortable.Now it does obviously add weight, even though aluminum is very light."
"Having this entire leather backplate alongside the frame and the screws for instance, well it means that it's going to add more heft and weight than any old rubber plastic case that you're going to throw on there.But obviously your phone is now incredibly protected because where are the scratch zones now?There is an entire artificial frame around your phone and obviously a backplate."
"That means that the only pieces of the phone that are now exposed to the outside elements are the camera bump, which obviously has an aluminum shielding around it, meaning that it would be very rare for the phone to land and shatter one of the lenses.For instance, it would probably hit around this little squared off aluminum framing, this raised ledge before scratching any of the lenses."
"And then it's the screen where obviously you can put some protective glass or film on there to make sure that nothing happens.But I also think that it serves another purpose, which is that it makes the phone incredibly nice to hold."
"This exudes luxury in a way that no cover that I've ever put on my iPhone does.And that's why it's such a treat to use the classic case from Bandwork.I really cannot recommend it enough.In terms of the screwdriver, it is essentially because that in order to fit onto the frame, you have to loosen two screws up here and one down here and pull them apart and then assemble it around the frame of the iPhone."
"That's basically how it clings onto it like it does.Now, that does mean that you're going to have to keep that screwdriver around because these screws are tiny, but obviously it's no big deal as far as I can tell.It is completely MagSafe compatible and has very strong magnets built in."
"So if you mainly use wireless charging, you're not going to feel the need to take it off anytime soon regardless.This is a German leather back, as I said, and it is ecologically manufactured, water and scratch resistant and has the very sought after TerraCare certification, meaning that it has gone through rigorous testing to basically be able to say that this is completely environmentally neutral and not harmful in any way, shape or form, even though it is made with leather."
"And the fact that we still slaughter animals to eat their meat means that there is going to be a surplus amount of leather.So for that to be used, at least up until a certain point, is actually very environmentally friendly because we learn as a species to use the whole of the animal that we kill."
"So to have this TerraCare certified leather, I think is very important.And again, even though that we at some point will have to say goodbye to it, this leather is very nice.It's going to obviously get patina over time, meaning that it's going to change in shape, texture and color."
"And I love that.I think I'm pretty sure that this shows up well on camera.It's not even that expensive.I mean, I think you can get it for around $100 and you can get more plastic covers that cost that much."
"But with this, you get something which is just it's up there, man.Go check out Bandworks website.They're great people and they make awesome stuff and will feature more on the show in not too long."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."