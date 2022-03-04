Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Magtame Cables (Quick Look) - The Solution to Your Cable Woes

Magtame is providing the solution to all those awkward cables we've got lying around, with a cable that always looks neat and tidy. You can browse various cable types and lengths from Magtame through their website.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
When I go to and from work and generally just work wherever I need to be at a given point, well I need to charge things."

"We all need to charge when we're on the go or when we're at home basically because most of the things that we use from our smartphones to our handheld consoles to our laptops, they all need charging.
They have batteries."

"So when I charge my things, I carry a GaN charger.
This is the 100-watt one from ASUS, which I like because it's so incredibly compact.
It's small.
It still does 100 watts."

"It has two USB Type-C ports and a USB Type-A port.
Use it all the time.
But one thing, one consistent problem that I've run into over the years is that when I carry cables, they tend to clutter around a lot."

"So for instance, I bought this really bad rubber magnetic sort of cable holder reusable strap off I think Amazon some years back.
And you can see how poorly it keeps together my MagSafe charging cable for my MacBook Pro.
It's just, it's a poor thing."

"And if I don't use it, this is what I would be doing with my cable all the time.
It's cluttered.
It's not effective.
So I'm so happy to be able to say that there is a very clear way out of this, which is to buy cables from Magtame."

"Now this is what a Magtame Thunderbolt USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable looks like when you just have it regularly.
So why is this?
Well, it is generally because that there is magnetic inlays put inside specific points around the coil of the cable, meaning that if you put it together at those specific points, well, then they're going to snap together like magnets do and prohibit your cables from cluttering around."

"So that means that if I do this, I split it apart and I use it.
And when I'm done, I will very neatly gather it up again and it will reattach itself in the same coil format.
Now I think this in general, all on its own is worth of the price of admission because obviously to some extent, a cable is a cable."

"Magtame has made sure that their cables are top notch, both in terms of their bandwidth and their charging speed.
This particularly C to C Thunderbolt has 240 watts of charging power, meaning more than enough to sustain the 100 watt it would get from one of the USB Type-C ports in this GaN charger from Asus."

"And it also supports up to 20 gigabits per second data transfer speeds, which is also incredible.
To me, it is a little bit on the short side.
You can select your own length on Magtame's website, but still, I mean, why they even sell one that is one meter is beyond me, but still, it's very, very cool that it does this."

"And I think that warrants at least some interest from people like me that obsess about this stuff to go look at it.
So that is really cool.
And the other thing is that these cables are incredibly well made."

"They have this really thick braid on the side of the cable and it can withstand up to 30 kilograms of pulling force, which I think is really, really cool.
The other thing is they aren't that expensive.
A 240 watt, 20 gigabits per second, like thick thunderbolt cable like this is basically the most expensive a USB Type-C cable is going to get."

"And this, I think, costs about $35 for one meter, which isn't much more than cables that does not have this amount of build quality and charging speed and data transfer speed and without that magnetic inlay in there.
Furthermore, if you don't need the high watt charging time, data transfer speed, thunderbolt-ness of it, you can buy something much cheaper."

"This is just a basic USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable, and this is around $20 for a meter.
And I don't think it has the same power in the magnets somehow, but it still does what it's supposed to do.
Now I've pulled it apart and when I have to sort of reattach it, I simply curl it up like this and it stays like this, which is just a hell of a lot different to me than these."

"So it's more of a question, if you're already shopping for new USB Type-C cables, why not get one of these?
I have one central gripe though, and they came out of the box like this.
And to me, this curve is a bit wide."

"For instance, this is the very small cable pouch that I want to carry all of my cables in.
And while it does fit, I would want it to have a tighter curve.
And when there is a magnetic inlay in there, I would expect that to be no problem."

"But I find that if I tighten the curve myself, it does not maintain the same magnetic force as previously.
I mean, you can surely do it, but I would want this to be as tight as it could possibly get without the cable snapping."

"I don't think the magnets are quite strong enough for that, but still, I just managed to tighten it while you looked and tell me that this isn't a lot neater than a lot of the other USB Type-C cables we usually carry around.
So I like Magtame."

"I think they have a generally good idea here, and I want them to keep extrapolating and work with that idea.
Go and take a look at their cables.
I think they ship worldwide."

"Thank you so much for watching.
See you on the next one."

