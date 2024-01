Keplerians on Evil Nun for PC and other horrors at the BIG Conference

Keplerians was on a roll last month in Bilbao with the release of Evil Nun: The Broken Mask, and of Ice Scream 8. The former is the PC and console version of the extremely popular escape room horror on mobile, while the latter is the more all audiences-friendly co-op puzzler. Play the video for some gameplay from the PS5 game, or to learn more about Sister Madeline and about how to open the yellow door...