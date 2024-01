Robert 'Wiggin' Aguilar on why Bestiario could become a beast in Kickstarter at the BIG Conference

Mythological fast-paced RPG Bestiario from Wiggin Industries is about to start its Kickstarter campaign but here founder Robert "Wiggin" Aguilar tells us why it's become so popular before that, with the push by El_Yuste, the art by Loulogio, or the inspiration by Yasuhiro Ohori's Alundra.