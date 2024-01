Bugs N' Guns looks like Jet Force Gemini meets High on Life - BIG Conference Interview

Bugs N' Guns is the (U-tad) student vertical slice that won the "Best University Project" at the 2023 Titanium Awards in Bilbao. Here we chat with Markel and Valeria from Blinkshot to learn about the online co-op third person shooter, the inspirations behind it, and some tips from the dev students.