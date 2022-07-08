Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Rebeca Let’s Play

In case you missed its release or if you've never found the time to get your hands on this much-loved gem, we're announcing with this video that you can get your hands on it for free until next week thanks to the Epic Games Store. Want to get an idea of what it's like before you claim it, then check out our video and find out how this fast-paced galactic adventure begins!