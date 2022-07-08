Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Rebeca Let’s Play

In case you missed its release or if you've never found the time to get your hands on this much-loved gem, we're announcing with this video that you can get your hands on it for free until next week thanks to the Epic Games Store. Want to get an idea of what it's like before you claim it, then check out our video and find out how this fast-paced galactic adventure begins!

