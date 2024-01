We talk witches, tarot, and all things The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood with 2/3 of Deconstructeam at the BIG Conference

In Bilbao we sat down with Marina González and Jordi de Paco, which make up two thirds of Deconstructeam, to look back at the acclaimed 2023 indie darling The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, the different messages it tries to convey, and how the team worked together in a daily flow to come up with such unique stories and systems.