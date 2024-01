We talk all things Laika and Friends vs Friends with the Brainwash Gang at the BIG Conference

Studio Brainwash Gang released the pretty unique and rather different Friends vs Friends and Laika: Aged Through Blood together with Raw Fury and Headup Games respectively in the same year 2023, and here we talk with Edu Verz and Mohammed Bakir about the feedback from the community, the crazy ideas behind them, and what may come next.