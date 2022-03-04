Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Withings Scan Watch Horizon (Quick Look) - A Shining Example of a Hybrid Watch

As our Global Editor-in-Chief Magnus looks to ditch some of the Apple devices in his life, he's on the hunt for some solid replacements, and it seems as though Withings has the solution when it comes to smart/hybrid watches.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
I quit iPhones a couple of weeks back.
I just wanted to try what it was like to be without most of Apple's services, so I tried to move some of my data and some of the stuff that I use for work over in sort of services that works both well on Windows and Android and Mac and iOS for that matter."

"And one of the ways that I wanted to see what life was like on the other side is to ditch an Apple watch and get something else.
And we reached out to Withings, a company that I know has been operating in that particular space for a long while."

"And I was immediately struck by one thing, how pretty their smart or hybrid watches are.
And I do think that they genuinely shine.
Next to, well, there is also more luxurious options if you want something a bit more hybrid-y.
I know that Garmin makes the Mark series, which a lot of people are gravitating towards."

"They're really expensive, so really high-end luxury items, but are also apparently coveted.
This I think is around €500, which obviously isn't nothing.
It's less than an Apple Watch Ultra, mind you, a lot less, but it's still not nothing.
But Withings are really a prominent player in that space, and it's really easy to see why."

"Now, this comes with a big, massive metal band out of the box.
And you also get this leather lookalike, but rubberized band with it in the matching color to the faceplate.
That means that this sort of has a jaguar green over it, and that's the same for the band."

"And it looks really nice.
I chose to put on the rubber leather lookalike because it was just more comfortable to sleep with.
And sleep tracking is one of the things that Withings is really harping on about.
And I just found that big, heavy piece of metal around my wrist to be rather uncomfortable, particularly when I was sleeping."

"But you do get both, and I think that's a massive win because not a lot of watches offer up alternative bands in the box.
They kindly ask you to purchase more, which is dumb.
I feel like these specialized watches should come with alternative looks for the consumer."

"I think that's a good thing.
So overall, you can't tell right now that this is a smartwatch.
You get the rotating bezel, which is obviously very nice.
You get Luminova indexes."

"You get a 10 ATM water resistance rating.
You get this sapphire glass front plate here, which isn't domed, but looks very, very nice.
You get 30 days of battery life, which is nice.
And you get a sensor back here, which gives you access to an ECG, activity and sleep tracking, workout mode, stopwatch and timers."

"This little sensor here will obviously sense when you're sleeping, sense when you're working out.
You can take it swimming if you want.
There is most of the features that you would get on a modern smartwatch."

"So how do you gain access to these?
If you press the digital crown right here, which is active, meaning that you can scroll it, you get access to this small circular panel at the top.
The arms here will move themselves away so that you can see it properly."

"And then you have a scrollable interface, which gives you access to some neat features.
Walk, breathe, workout, SPO2, ECG, how many floors you've climbed, how many meters you've moved today, how many steps you've taken and a BPM and a digital time and date.
Very nice."

"Now, if you press that pusher, you can get into several menus, which can let you set things up.
It can also let you start workout modes manually.
Very, very nice."

"Beyond that, there is also a smart notification system.
That means that if a text comes in, it will scroll by on this tiny little screen.
And I'm sure that when you think about it, it feels very uncomfortable.
But it is actually very nice to get a very brief glance of what a text might say."

"Then you can read the rest of your on your phone.
And you can also use the little crown here to scroll by it faster if you don't want that rotation to go by on its own.
Very neat."

"Very cool ideas here.
And also very minimalistic to the point where I'm guessing that a lot of people, well, are going to look at it and think, that's not a smart watch.
He's wearing a regular ass luxury men's watch."

"And for most parts, you are.
You just have the smart capability there as sort of a backup.
There is one problem with it, and I'm sure that Withings don't want me to bring it up, but I'm inclined to say that to you."

"Why am I not wearing it right now?
I'm wearing the TicWatch Pro 5.
Well, there's a reason for that, because I found that after I unpacked it, put it on my wrist and started reviewing it, my phone's battery started draining at alarming rates."

"It was at that point that my OnePlus Open told me that during the last 100% of battery, this Withings app had drained 87% of it.
Now, this is obviously a bug.
This is not something that the Withings app is supposed to be doing, but it is happening."

"And Withings forums are filled with people that can report the same kind of behavior.
It's not fixed yet.
Some people say that if you really decrease the amount of permissions that get to access your messages and that kind of stuff, you can get it to work."

"But I've always found that neutering the smart capabilities of a smart or hybrid watch kind of defeats the point of having this or just buying a regular watch.
So be cautious right now.
Wait for official confirmation from Withings that this has been fixed."

"But this is such a cool idea, man.
This is such a cool way of blending technology with fashion and with personal sort of clothing statements like a watch.
So I hope that we get to test more from them."

"I think this is a very promising opening salvo.
Thank you so much for watching.
See you on the next one."

