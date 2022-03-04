Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Withings Scan Watch Horizon (Quick Look) - A Shining Example of a Hybrid Watch
As our Global Editor-in-Chief Magnus looks to ditch some of the Apple devices in his life, he's on the hunt for some solid replacements, and it seems as though Withings has the solution when it comes to smart/hybrid watches.