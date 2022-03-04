Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Contour Ergonomic Keyboard (Quick Look) - Bringing Quality to an Established Concept
As we grow older, realising that the years spent behind a desk aren't doing wonders for our bodies, it's important to have an ergonomic keyboard. Contour looks to bring such a device but with a new sense of build quality and cohesion.