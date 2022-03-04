Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Contour Ergonomic Keyboard (Quick Look) - Bringing Quality to an Established Concept

As we grow older, realising that the years spent behind a desk aren't doing wonders for our bodies, it's important to have an ergonomic keyboard. Contour looks to bring such a device but with a new sense of build quality and cohesion.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
Here at the office, and generally it would seem, we're talking more and more about ergonomics when we're sitting in office spaces working.
And there's a very good reason for that, because I think we're starting to realize, we have done so in the past, but we're starting to realize more and more that many of us who will be working a full working age will be sitting in front of a monitor, being exposed to blue light, and using our fingers and arms to tap and type and scroll away throughout most of our lives, at least during the working period of our lives."

"And that some of the ergonomic sins committed by the products that we've been using has had real physical trauma, real physical damage to do to the body over the course of those many years of working with inferior products, ergonomically speaking.
Now, there's a bunch of products available right now, both for cheap as well, that tries to solve this problem."

"We have taken a look at some of Logitech's cues in that particular category, but there are certainly ways in which you can take it further.
Now, one of those companies is a Danish company called Contour.
Now, they sent over just an example of what they do, which is called the Roller Mouse Pro Wireless, alongside one of their keyboards."

"It's called the Balance Keyboard BK.
Now, the general idea is actually something that we've seen throughout a couple of years.
I mean, roller mice aren't really that unique to Contour's specific product, but what they are offering is a build quality and a sense of cohesion that you wouldn't get with those earlier sort of, you know, going to the library somewhere and like picking this really ragged, badly implemented and badly designed and constructed roller mouse."

"No, this is taking that particular concept to an extreme in terms of the kind of quality that you're offering.
But the general notion is basically the same, which is if I am holding my hands here, or I'm resting my hands and I'm typing away, the less I have to move my hand over here to do something is both ergonomically safer for me, particularly because even if you get vertical mice or more ergonomic mice, such as what Logitech is offering, it still isn't a good solution to move your hand physically all the time like this."

"If you can rest them on a really good wrist rest and retain that same ergonomic posture, being stationary as much as possible in within this space is better ergonomically speaking, which is why that the mouse is this.
That is why it's called the Roller Mouse Pro Wireless."

"This little board here is controlling the mouse icon on your desktop.
Now, it works for both Mac and Windows.
But again, the idea is the same, is that an upwards motion will move the mouse upwards or downwards and to the side will move it sideways."

"Very simple and extremely easy to understand ergonomically in terms of, you know, training your muscle memory in to do this in a fluid way.
Now, there is obviously an ergonomic advantage, just that my wrists are constantly being supported here and I don't have to move my hand over here."

"But there's also an efficiency question because if I have to move my hand less distance in order to reach for the mouse, will I get stuff done quicker?
Now, that is something that we simply cannot answer yet.
We will be able, we've started testing it ever so slightly."

"But once we do that, we will present our findings to you in an article form.
In terms of quick look right here, I can say that I think that this is exceptionally manufactured.
Now, this little bar here is suspended on something.
It feels almost like it is suspended with, again, suspension because it bobs ever so slightly."

"I think this shows on camera that there is, it's kind of hovering, it's not directly fastened in these little plastic enclosures here on either side.
That means that there's a give to the bar when you move it across and it doesn't feel like it jolts you if you push it too hard or something like that or coming down from the keyboard to the roller mouse in sort of a drastic or significant way."

"It kind of welcomes you with sort of a soft cushiony pillow.
Very nice.
Furthermore, these mouse buttons, because that is how you would click the mouse, is using these.
I mean, maybe you can hear this."

"Very mechanical, very tactile, feels incredibly nice and satisfying to push, I would say.
There is obviously a huge software solution to go with this where you can basically map everything out and make sure it is as effective and as ergonomically responsible as humanly possible."

"But what I can say, just off the cuff here, is that it feels very comfortable.
Whether or not it's something that would replace my current setup, it's too early to tell.
And the one thing that I will say is that, for one, this setup takes up a lot of C-depth basically, or not C-depth, but it's very tall because you have these things stacked on top of each other."

"So small desk spaces probably isn't suited for this kind of thing.
And the other thing is that this keyboard, I mean, it's very expensive because there's a lot of research into this.
I mean, this particular thing here can be made with vegan leather."

"This is wood, and it's AGR certified for ergonomics.
That wasn't cheap.
There's a lot of research going into making sure that you can offer a product that gives you something unique, that costs stuff."

"So this Mouse Pro Wireless is 350 euro, which is a lot of money.
But, you know, I can kind of see where they would be coming from.
The problem I have is probably this, because this Balance Keyboard BK starts at around 120 euro, and this keyboard is really nothing special."

"I presume that they can maybe run off the same USB port.
Again, that's something that we'll have to examine in a written review.
But these keys aren't anything special.
There isn't any, like, exotic materials going on or any unique feature."

"This is just the same keyboard that Contour happens to make.
So we'll see if it stands up to rigorous testing.
But so far, at least this seems like a really cool thing overall.
Thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one."

