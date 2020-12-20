Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
American Arcadia - Tatiana Delgado BIG Conference 2023 Interview
The creative director at Out of the Blue Games was in Bilbao to talk about the very recent American Arcadia, including its 2D/3D nature or its main message, and also a little bit about the conversion of Call of the Sea to the VR format.