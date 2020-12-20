Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

American Arcadia - Tatiana Delgado BIG Conference 2023 Interview

The creative director at Out of the Blue Games was in Bilbao to talk about the very recent American Arcadia, including its 2D/3D nature or its main message, and also a little bit about the conversion of Call of the Sea to the VR format.

Audio transcription

"We are at the Bilbao International Games Conference with this very American Arcadia background to talk about American Arcadia and other games and it's really nice to meet you in person I think we had you three years ago remotely because it was pandemic times so thank you so much for joining us, Tatiana Thank you, thank you for having me here Ok, so you guys released American Arcadia I think a month and change ago?
A month and a day A month and a day, ok So first of all I wanted to ask you about the feedback that you guys got from the community of players and also from the press The feedback has been amazing We are so happy with the reception of the game The players are loving it The comments we got on Steam are amazing We hit the overwhelming good on Steam and we are getting fan art that is amazing so we are really, really happy of the reception And other than the reception I wanted to ask you about the timing of the release because in such a packed year full of incredible games very nice games no matter the size big and small How do you feel about having this calendar and releasing the game so close to Christmas and perhaps not being able to compete for some awards, etc It's always tricky, I know So what can you tell us about that?
It's very tricky As you said, this year has been fantastic A lot of good games have been released but I think there is not a good moment to release an indie game So we found this was a nice spot and we went for it And you also competed for the players' time not just for the calendar and the slots So for the players that haven't played as I can confess, I'm one of them How would you briefly describe the main message you want to send?
Because I really enjoyed Call of the Sea So what can you tell us is different and you guys want to convey with this game?
This game has a powerful narrative People are calling it the Truman Show game but it's much more than that We want to surprise the player every turn It has puzzles, it has a powerful story and it has a message too So we want to tell people how we react to social media and these kind of things but also what the people are feeling playing this game is like they are watching a TV series So you start playing and you can stop It's like 6 to 7 hours long but all of them play just through it Tell us a bit more about that message Is it political?
Is it risky to share in current times?
Is it, I don't know, more open to interpretation?
What can you tell us about that?
The main character of the game is a normal guy is what we could say boring So he's not interesting for a TV show He's not TV material What we want to say is it doesn't matter You can be happy being yourself You don't have to please others There is no audience for you So you just enjoy your life You don't need to overshare things on internet just because the likes you receive makes you happy Just be happy being yourself My colleague Ben who actually played the game and reviewed it completely loved it Draw an interesting contrast between 2D and 3D because you guys go 2D as well this time not just 3D and first person first person and third person and he said that perhaps the mechanics were more interesting in 3D but the visuals were more striking in 2D So I don't know if you would agree What can you tell us about this balance between the two offerings that you guys have?
I think, as you said, we did two games in one and the aesthetics we have are very detailed but flat because we wanted to go for a stylized visual style I could say in first person you can appreciate it better because you are closer to it but also we wanted to show the real world because in the first person sections of the game you are outside the TV show and to make this actual world less interesting everything that is fun is happening inside the TV show everything on the screens but the people live in a flat world in a lifeless world so that's a bit what we wanted to convey with that And tell me about inspirations You've mentioned Truman Show and when we talked about Call of the Sea we were talking about the adventure feel Lovecraft So what can you tell us about the sources that you looked at or perhaps absorbed from?
We are fans of these movies and TV shows from Escape from Dystopia like Truman Show but also The Island Logan's Run The Prisoner The Fugitive so we put a bit of these on the game and also we from the Logan's Run for example we thought the 70s aesthetic wasn't that much used on the games and it could be cool to take it over the top and make it like this like the city is a TV stage so everything can be very crazy and that's both those references who made America And a bit meta I guess same as Wanda did for Marvel with the TV thing I think it's kind of trendy so coming back to Call of the Sea when I played I think it was on Xbox and it was like the regular game but then you guys released the VR version and I was like should have played on VR would you say it's the definitive experience we can get from Call of the Sea playing on VR and on which platform do you think it's better and how do you feel about the whole VR thing because PSVR released but then it didn't make as much splash as we were expecting them to do I love VR when I started doing my own games I had a VR company previously too so I love it I think in this kind of games it's perfect because you are inside the game the problem is the technology itself so it's expensive the player base is smaller so you have to balance what you can do as a company and I'm very happy that we could have the chance to bring Call of the Sea to VR because I think it's perfect for that game we'll see if VR gets traction and moves forward so we can keep making games for that and it's available on Meta?
yes on MetaQuest and what would you say is different in the experience itself compared to playing with a controller manipulating objects the way you solve puzzles the perspective you get yes, you are inside the world and you can touch the buttons and move things and it feels more immersive which is the VR more highlighted so for a game like Call of the Sea it's impressive we are there and when you see the stones rising from the sea you actually see them in front of you so I think it's much better the downside is that the MetaQuest is not a powerful device and Call of the Sea was designed for next-gen consoles so we had to downgrade it a bit anyways for the Meta 2 so I don't know if you guys are thinking about perhaps an update for the Meta 3 at this moment we are not thinking about that and what's next from Out of the Blue?
we expect mystery nice setting inspired by a specific time what can you tell us you guys are working on next?
I think people are going to be surprised I cannot say a fighting game no, no, no we will keep telling stories this is what we love a powerful story visuals striking visuals and something different a surprise ok, when can we expect to learn more about it?
I think we need to wait a bit we will start in a couple of months perhaps ok, thank you so much for your time Tatiana and enjoy the show thank you"

