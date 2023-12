Arucas eFootball 2024 Tournament Highlights

Gamereactor was a media partner to the Arucas Gaming Fest attending the event in Gran Canaria and organising the physical and online Arucas eFootball Tournament, where some of the very best players from the whole Spanish geography registered to show off their skills. Here we've collected some of the best moments and goals from both the event in Arucas and the final rounds with pro or semipro players such as M_Mestre, Jorcha, xV1T1NH0x, and the tournament champion Durbe.