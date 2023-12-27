Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Katsuhiro Harada - BIG Conference 2023 Honor Award Interview

At Gamescom we talked all things Tekken 8 with Harada-san, so now it was time to look back at his whole career, including his latest role at Bandai Namco Studios in charge of new IP and some of the best anecdotes from 30 years of Tekken.

Audio transcription

"We're at the BIG Conference in Bilbao and now we have a big interview with Harada-san.
Thank you so much for joining us. We were talking at Gamescom about Tekken 8.
Now we can talk about many other things. So first of all, congratulations on your award."

"Which would you say is your best memory as a player and as a developer?
When I was a kid, I was told to not play that much video games from my parents.
I was always scolded by my parents.
So maybe the moment that I just joined the video game industry, that was the most best moment for me."

"So as a developer, this is happening whenever I release a new title.
But after we release a new title, I always receive a lot of fan letters and also some tweets on social media.
That always cheers me up and that's the best moment as a developer.
Alright, we know you really are into social media as well."

"And speaking of which, you recently posted this fantastic collection of Tekken cabinets.
And you dreamed of your office looking like that.
But if you had to choose just one cabinet, just one Tekken arcade cabinet, which one would be present at your office?
And it's not Tekken 8. You have to say another one."

"Just one cabinet...
It's a very difficult question.
So I would say the first Tekken Tag.
That would be the only one that I need to choose."

"Because you know that the Tekken Tag series, we can play one-on-one and even with two versus two.
So whenever I have this game at my home or even in the office, we can utilize it in a lot of opportunities.
To play with our friends or even to have a competitive match.
So yeah, I would say Tekken Tag is the one that I'm gonna choose."

"Alright, we can talk more fighting games later.
But before that, what can you tell us about your current role?
You of course are now in charge of new IP Bandai Namco.
And some years ago you guys announced that you were doing something big that we know nothing about."

"And we expected it to not be a fighting game.
So what can you tell us about your new role?
How do you feel and what can we expect from your new projects?
So actually, my generation, you may also know Mr. Sakurai from the Smash Bros."

"We are all around in the 50s and there's only 10 years left that I can associate on the game development.
Because you know in Japan, the 60s is the moment of retiring.
Actually from last year, I transferred from Bandai Namco Entertainment to Bandai Namco Studios.
I'm now more in the studio, the development environment."

"And I'm now supervising a lot of various titles, which is not only Tekken.
But as a developer, I'm doing a lot of management.
And I'm actually letting my colleagues develop several games.
And actually Tekken is not my game that I'm directing."

"Of course I'm directing, but it's not the only title that I'm managing right now.
Is there any of those projects that you would like to highlight right now that is not Tekken?
Sorry, we could not say anything specifically at the moment.
But I would say for the fighting game genre, we really established the franchise with Tekken and Soul Calibur."

"So it might be something different.
Well, that's the information we could provide at the moment.
Alright, now let's get back to Tekken.
It's been 30 years of Tekken."

"And I before asked you about your best memory as a player and as a developer.
But if you were to choose the most...
Because Tekken is a very hilarious franchise in terms of the story and the silly things that happen and the characters.
If you were to choose one hilarious moment in the whole Tekken storyline, which one would it be?
And how do you remember it came to be back then?
It was funny."

"This is a bit...
Right now...
And one day when I went to the office, there was a moment that most of the developers were suddenly gone."

"And that was the most hilarious moment.
I would say that from that day.
But my boss said that, Oh, someone needs to take over this project."

"So we got to do no matter how.
So actually, I was also drawing the UI design.
And I was also doing the English localization and also animating.
So literally everything I needed to handle."

"And I was actually staying at the office for more than two months without going back to my home.
So maybe that was the most hilarious moment.
And when I didn't go back to my home for more than two months, do you guys can guess what happened in my house?
When I went to the toilet, the water was dried out."

"So there was no water at all.
And maybe that was the most hilarious moment I can imagine.
Okay, we really don't want to know the next chapter of that.
But it's okay."

"So you've mentioned Sakurai-san.
And you know, in Smash Bros. there is a lot of guest characters and crossovers.
And you guys have done crossovers as well.
With both Soul Edge and with Capcom back in the day."

"So how do you feel about the whole fighting genre nowadays?
And the concept of crossing over with other franchises.
It looks like everyone is doing that.
Both in cinema, in movies, in TV series, games."

"How do you feel about crossovers and fighting games right now?
Well, actually, we are not making any fighting games intentionally to make some crossovers.
Of course, sometimes the fans are going to ask us to make some.
Hey, why not making an animation or maybe doing some soundtracks."

"There are a lot of demands from the fans.
So as a consequence, we are doing a lot of crossovers on the media in some multiple formats.
So we are not making any fighting games intentionally to make some crossovers."

"So as a consequence, we are not making any fighting games intentionally to make some crossovers.
But it's like the Warner Bros. Injustice.
So that game is special because it's under the basis of doing the collaboration.
But of course, we do think that making only our original characters with the game with no collaboration will be the best."

"But in order to encourage the entire fighting game community, maybe the crossover is necessary.
So if it's for the sake of to make some hype around the community, maybe those crossovers are good."

"But in general, we are not doing any crossovers intentionally.
So that is the basic mind.
That's interesting.
And final one."

"I think I met you in Madrid like 11 or 12 years ago for the first time.
You've been several times in Spain.
This is your first time in Bilbao.
So I wanted to ask you how do you feel about being in Bilbao tomorrow or the day after you have to fly to Madrid."

"And how do you feel about the Spanish community and fans of your games and the market itself?
How important they are to your games?
So, for the Tekken sales in the worldwide basis, surprisingly the Europe, the population, the sales ratio is more than half."

"And it's now around like 51 or 52 percent.
And also the pre-order, like the numbers in Europe, like maybe most of you might imagine that Germany or UK will be the number one.
But actually Spain is also in the high place."

"So I do also regard Spain as an important company business-wise.
Meanwhile, I also see the huge enthusiasm in the Spain community.
This has also happened in the past titles.
In the Ultimate Ninja Storm series, actually there was one Tekken character who joined."

"Lars Ekstrandersen joined the captain.
We actually made an announcement overseas.
And when I saw the huge crowd, everybody was hyped.
So that's the moment that I should definitely take care of the community that this is the most important thing for the Tekken."

"So yeah, I do regard, not from now on, but also of course for the past, I do regard Spain as one of the most important communities in the world.
Alright, that's a big shout-out to the Spanish community right there.
And also to the Bandai Namco Spain team, which is behind the camera."

"So that's two compliments in one.
Thank you so much for your time once again.
Congratulations on your award.
And arigato gozaimasu."

"Thank you."

