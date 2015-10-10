Dinga Bakaba - A Blade-less interview about loops, AI, rogues, and immersive sims at the BIG Conference

We caught up with Arkane Studios Lyon's game & studio director in Bilbao, this time in person, to talk all things game design and the company itself, including immersive sims as design philosophy, the demand for a Dishonored 3, or Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda.