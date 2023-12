Mara, Koa, Mika, and all things Chibig with Irina Moreno at the BIG Conference

We caught up with Chibig Studio's social media manager in Bilbao to take a good look at the 'Chibigverse' and the different adventure titles the studio has released or will release soon, including the recent Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara, the previous Summer in Mara and mostly the upcoming Mika and the Witch's Mountain, which recently smashed a record on Kickstarter.