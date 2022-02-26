House Flipper 2 - Livestream Replay

Discover how fun and addictive it can be to clean other people's houses, pick up their mess, move their belongings and, thanks to your efforts... build the house of your dreams! Okay, fine... It may not sound like the most fun thing in the world, but we promise you that there's something about this game that will make you passionate about what we're talking about. Don't you believe it? Then check out this video!